LIGONIER —The Ligonier board of works on Friday agreed to buy a new chain scraper for the Vactor truck that will improve root ball removal within the city’s sewer lines. The new scraper is medium size, larger than the old cutter, and will cost $8,855.
The board noted the new scraper will save the city money in digging out root balls that have infiltrated sewer lines. The scraper was used in a demonstration on the Main and Martin streets sewer projects.
The board accepted a quote of $9,550 for Steel Curtain to do crack sealing of the asphalt in Kenney Park. The quote came in under the $10,000 budgeted for the project.
The board received information about a water bill assistance program for residents with low incomes who qualify. The state-sponsored program is administered by Brightpoint.
In other business:
• Approved an expense of $18,000, already in the police department budget, to buy equipment for the narcotics division.
• Street Commissioner Mike Burdette said a new backhoe has been delivered.
• Park director Joh Parrish said the splash pad has been repaired and was set to open May 26. Picnic tables have been bolted down to stabilize them after new umbrellas made the tables tippy.
• Water Department Superintendent Jeff Boyle reports that the four lines on Main Street will be completed soon. Boyle said he wasn’t happy with the logos painted on the south water tower, so they will be repainted. The water tower level will be lowered for 48 hours while the painting takes place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.