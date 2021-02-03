LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners voted Monday to deny a petition, asking that a small plot of land near a Shipshewana housing development be rezoned to agriculture, upholding an unfavorable ruling issued last week by the county’s board of zoning appeals.
The land, a 1.5-acre plot, sits at the southern edge of the Berkshire Estates development and was given a zoning designation of Planned Unit Development, even though the land has remained undeveloped because it contains several drainage easements.
A Shipshewana man, Lyle Beechy, of the 7000 block of C.R. West 100N, asked the county to rezone the small plot. Beechy told the BZA members he hoped to be able to graze a horse on the land.
But the commissioners seemed to share the BZA’s concerns that if the land were to be rezoned for ag, it could lead to complications for the neighboring housing development.
Beechy’s attorney. Richard Muntz of LaGrange appeared at Monday’s meeting and tried to address the commissioners as they were preparing to vote, and was denied an opportunity to speak. Terry Martin, president of the board of commissioners, pointed out to Muntz that the proper time to argue to merits of the case was during the public hearing that took place before the BZA last week, and that the discussion between the commissioner and the Planning and Zoning administrator at Monday’s Commissioner’s meeting was not open for public discussion.
In other matters, the commissioners approved a LaGrange County Highway Department request to accept all the bids submitted to the county two weeks earlier for the material needed by the highway department to building and maintain its roads.
The commissioners also approved a request by the Northeast Indiana Community Correction Executive Director Brent Hays to approve several appointments to the organization’s board.
The commissioners also approved a request by the county health department for $5,000 it will use to provide water and food for the volunteer and medical staff working at the county’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
The LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department also got the commissioners’ approval to purchase a new Chevrolet Equinox from the Shepherd auto group in Kendallville for $23,299. The new vehicle will replace a 2001 vehicle in the park department’s fleet.
