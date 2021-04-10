LAGRANGE — Last year, LaGrange’s annual Town Clean Up Day was canceled because of the pandemic.
It’s back this year, although happening a few months later than usual, and it’s going to look a whole lot different.
This year, the trucks will be coming to the residents instead of the resident having to truck their trash to a central location. Town Clean Up Days, the town just announced will happen on Saturday, June 12. Noble County Disposal trucks will be driving around town, stopping and picking up those items people want to dispose of.
This time around, LaGrange residents will be asked to place allowable items they want to get rid of at the curb in front of their homes. Past events had homeowners bring those items to a central location in town.
Noble County Disposal agreed to dispatch a fleet of five trucks crewed by four people to drive through town picked up items left by residents at the curb.
To participate, residents much place those items by the curb by no later than 6 a.m. the morning of the clean up. Noble County Disposal crews will sweep through town, picking up items as they go. The items left to be disposed of should take up a physical space on the lawn near the curb no larger than a standard pickup truck load, about six feet by eight feet in total.
Clean up crews will dispose of non-Freon appliances like washers, dryers, dishwashers, and stoves. LaGrange officials say those items should be placed along the curb before the day of cleanup.
Scrap wood should be in pieces no longer than 4 feet and should be bundled for easy pickup. Carpet must be cut into sections no longer than four feet and tied in a roll. Roofing material needs to be placed in small manageable amounts. Large, heavy piles of those materials will be left behind, the town said.
Items that will not be picked up include hazardous materials like containers of oil, wet paint, household chemicals, yard waste, concrete, brick, normal household weekly bagged trash, appliances that use Freon such as refrigerators and freezers, tires, and electronic devices like computers and laptops. These items can be disposed of by taking them to the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management’s LaGrange Convenience facility located at 0530 E. C.R. 300S, south of LaGrange. Fees will apply.
A copy of the fee schedule can be viewed on LaGrange’s Facebook page, at its website, lagrangein.org, or as a copy available for pick up at the LaGrange Town Hall.
