Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Aaron W. Allman, 35, of the 7100 block of North Main Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 12:46 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Allman was released on his own recognizance.
Juan D. Flores, 46, of the 1300 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:27 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Flores was held without bond.
Brooklyn A. Hall, 26, of the 5300 block of North C.R. 400E, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday on a court order. No charging information provided. Hall was held without bond.
Adam P. Harman, 42, of the 400 block of North Riley Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Harman was held on $2,500 bond.
Brandi L. Holt, 32, of the 1900 block of Bayer Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:44 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Holt was held on $2,500 bond.
Freeman L. Lambright, 40, of the 11400 block of North C.R. 700W, Topeka, was arrested at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony, no further charging information provided; and a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Lambriht was held without bond.
Cristian E. Lucero, 25, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Lucero was held without bond.
Jeremy L. Luna, 34, of the 300 block of Pine Cove Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowning presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Luna was held without bond.
Joshua A. Paxson, 40, of the 400 block of Acorn Drive, Warsaw, was arrested at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Paxson was held without bond.
Alissa R. Rhodes, 52, of the 300 block of McIntosh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:09 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor. Rhodes was released on her own recognizance.
Michael Skillen, 39, of the 100 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Skillen was held on $2,500 bond.
Jay B. Wallace, 62, of the 100 block of Sherman Street, Warsaw, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Wallace was released on his own recognizance.
Kurtis D. Conn, 35, of the 3300 block of C.R. 28, Waterloo, was arrested at 6:51 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Conn was held on $2,500 bond.
James L. Fox, 46, of the 3800 block of West Albion Road, Albion, was arrested at 11:39 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Fox was held on $2,500 bond.
Teresa L. Geller, 48, of the 700 block of Smith Street, was arrested at 3:36 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Geller was released on her own recognizance.
Alexander J. Hall, 28, of the 1200 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:38 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hall was held without bond.
Garie F. Layton Jr., 57, of the 500 block of West William Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:49 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Layton was held on $2,500 bond.
Martin H. Peaslee, 56, of the 2200 block of C.R. 66, Auburn, was arrested at 10:24 p.m. Thursday by Rome City police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Peaslee was held on $2,500 cash bond.
Kayla R. Preston, 28, of the 7200 block of North C.R. 600E, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:17 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Preston was held without bond.
Nichole A. Short, 33, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 9:32 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Short was held on $20,000 bond.
Juan V. Toledo, 21, of the 3200 block of Oliver Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Toledo was held on $1,000 bond.
William A. Ginder 51, of the 7600 block of east C.R. 700S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Dawn N. Goulding, 37, of the 5800 block of Woodheath Avenue, Fort Wayne, was booked at 6:19 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating a court order on a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided.
Hayden P. Hamilton, 24, of the 900 block of Fox Lake Road, Angola, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating while intoxicate, a Class C misdemeanor. Hamilton was released on his own recognizance.
Amber S. Hill, 35, of the 1800 block of Babcock Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:21 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Charles S. Peterson, 40, of the 500 block of Tennessee Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:32 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Peterson was held without bond.
Antonio T. Thomas IV, 26, of the 2700 block of Jennifer Place, Columbus, Ohio, was arrested at 2:24 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; and possession of a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor. Thomas was held without bond.
Christopher J. Bliven, 34, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on warrants charging two Class A misdemeanors and a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Bliven was held on $2,000 bond.
Jason R. Paulus, 48, of the 200 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:31 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Donnie D. Thomas Jr., 35, of the 2700 block of East Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:02 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Thomas was held without bond.
