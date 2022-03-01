ALBION — A Pleasant Lake man who allegedly led police on a high speed pursuit from Kendallville to Fort Wayne Monday afternoon eventually crashed the stolen car he was driving and was then taken into custody, police said.
Michael D. Houck, 25, of the 2900 block of South Golden Lake Road, was booked into the Noble County Jail early Monday evening by Kendallville police on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; possession of stolen property; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; leaving the scene of a personal-injury crash, a Class A misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class A misdemeanor. Houck was held without bond.
A civilian occupant of another vehicle was transported from the scene of the crash after Houck’s car struck two other vehicles. No information on that person’s condition was available Tuesday afternoon.
According to Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters, a Kendallville officer observed a 2007 Toyota Corolla driving 50 mph in the area of Wayne and Riley streets in Kendallville at 4:13 p.m. Monday. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver of the Corolla failed to yield.
The Corolla drove across sidewalks and through a yard at one point, Waters said.
The driver of the Corolla led police down Sherman Street to Waits Road and eventually to S.R. 3. The pursuit continued southbound on S.R. 3, reaching speeds of at least 100 mph, and did not end until the crash at the intersection of Ley and Lima roads in Fort Wayne.
Houck allegedly fled from the vehicle after the crash, and was arrested following a short foot pursuit by police with the help of a good Samaritan.
Waters said the Corolla had been reported as stolen from Fort Wayne.
