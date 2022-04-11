KENDALLVILLE — Local organizations wanting to learn and take advantage of grant programs from Indiana Humanities can attend a lunch workshop on April 20 to get information about financial opportunities available to them.
Then, later that evening, Indiana Humanities is hosting a free screening on the Waterways Film Tour, a series of short films about Hoosier waterways.
Next Wednesday, Indiana humanities will present its free grants workshop at the Kendallville Public Library from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be served.
Indiana Humanities offers grants to help tax-exempt organizations create engaging public humanities programs in communities across the Hoosier State. Opportunities range from smaller rapid-response grants to larger grants that promote creative and collaborative programming.
Grants can support programs in the areas of history, literature, archaeology, historic preservation, languages, world cultures, and other humanities topics; activities may include exhibitions, reading and discussion programs, lectures, multimedia projects, podcasts, and more. Libraries, schools, museums, historical societies, churches, community centers, and government agencies are eligible.
Seating is limited, so tickets can be obtained online via RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/indiana-humanities-grants-workshop-kendallville-tickets-317637401017.
Then, later that evening, Indiana Humanities is presenting a free film screening at Kendallville’s Strand Theatre beginning at 6:30 p.m. of the Waterways Film Tour.
The screening features several short documentaries that were funded as part of the "Unearthed" environmental humanities programming.
The documentaries tell stories from across the state of Hoosiers and their diverse relationships with water. From the efforts to reintroduce the hellbender salamander, to the fading art of net making, the films explore issues of access and conservation, as well as the unique cultures that spring up around Indiana’s waterways.
Free tickets for that showing can be obtain at eventbrite.com/e/waterways-film-tour-strand-theatre-kendallville-tickets-247358444767.
