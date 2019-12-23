SHIPSHEWANA — It's not exact ice weather, but the annual Shipshewana Ice Festival will go on despite unseasonable warmth.
After warm weather threw some wrenches to ice carvers in town last year, fall-like temperatures are back again this year for the annual event.
With an almost-shorts-weather high of 57 today, temperatures will dip slightly for the opening day of the Ice Festival on Friday to 46. But on Saturday, it will be warm and rainy in the lows 50s again.
Remember that water freezes at 32 degrees and, really, for ice sculpting you'd probably even like it chillier than that.
Regardless, the fun must go on.
Starting Friday at 10 a.m., ice carvers will be drilling, shaving and cutting blocks of ice all over Shipshewana. Designs will be either submitted by sculpture sponsors or are the artist's choice. Many shops will remain open until 8 p.m. during the festival.
This year's event will also have a big new entry. The Blue Gate Restaurant has purchased the “ICE BERG." The “ICE BERG” is the largest block of ice ever to come to Shipshewana.
“This is always a great event and a great way to finish out the year. We’ve had so many big things happen at the Blue Gate this year with the construction of the new Blue Gate Performing Arts Center and the fantastic concert year we’ve had that we wanted to commemorate it in a big way," Blue Gate co-owner and president Ryan Riegsecker said.
The “BERG” will be carved in front of the Blue Gate Restaurant starting early on Friday.
On Saturday, ice carvers will be at it again in the parking lot at the Wolfe Building, 345 Morton St., for the carving contest. Cash awards for first, second and third place designs will be given.
Also Saturday, the annual Chili Cook-Off will take place inside the Wolfe Building. A $5 admission gives visitors a warm lunch sampling the many varieties of delicious chilis offered by the participants. Guests will be asked to choose their favorite as their votes will determine the winners.
Admission to the Chili Cook-Off is free with a purchase of the annual festival Ice Pin in addition to many discounts (worth over $200) from the area merchants through the end of January.
