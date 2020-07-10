LIGONIER — There has been a lot that the class of 2020 has missed out on.
“You lost prom, you lost the spring sports season, you lost plays in the spring. You’ve lost lots of things,” West Noble High School Principal Greg Baker said to part of the school’s graduates. “But one thing you didn’t lose was each other.”
The sentiment of support through shutdowns and COVID-19 quarantine was something Baker made sure to celebrate at this year’s three West Noble High School graduation ceremonies, all Friday evening.
The school had to pivot from its original plan of holding graduation outside at Charger stadium when Gov. Eric Holcomb decided to move the state to phase 4.5 of its reopening plan, rather than the mostly reopened stage 5.
West Noble’s graduation, though including everyone, still followed social distancing and sanitation guidelines at its new location inside the high school gymnasium.
The only speakers in the nearly 25 minute ceremony were Baker and West Noble Superintendent Galen Mast. There was also no processional — the ceremony began with graduates already seated 6 feet apart.
Between ceremonies, grads and their families all had to exit the building before the next round of attendees could come in.
Once everyone left the gym, administrators, faculty and staff sprayed hallways, chairs, tables and bleachers with disinfectant spray.
A limited number of guests per graduate were allowed to attend, so the school livestreamed the ceremony online.
Baker, in his welcome speech, thanked parents, grandparents and guardians who were supporting their graduates at the ceremony and who had been keeping up that support throughout the pandemic.
“Parents, grandparents and siblings became coaches through this,” Baker said.
