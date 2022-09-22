ALBION — Falling behind? it was the best thing that could have happened to the Central Noble girls soccer team.
The Cougars trailed West Noble 1-0 after a goal by the Chargers’ junior Ashley Martinez with 3:23 left in the first half.
That score zeroed in the focus for Central Noble, which went on to a 4-1 victory, led by junior Colen Truelove’s three goals.
The fourth goal was scored on a perfect corner kick by junior Rylee Paris. The kick ended up right in front of the West Noble goal and was booted in by junior Paige Hopf.
The win improved Central Noble’s record to 7-2-3 on the season.
“They were kind of complacent in the first half,” Central Noble assistant coach Matt Hopf said of his team.
That all changed after the Martinez goal.
“It definitely lit a spark,” Hopf said.
Less than 27 seconds after falling behind 1-0, Truelove scored her first goal of the game to knot the score eat 1 with 2:57 left in the half.
The Cougars were dialed in from there.
Ten seconds into the second half, Truelove scored again to make it 2-1.
Paris followed with a near miss a couple of minutes later as the Central Noble offense took even greater control of the contest.
Paige Hopf’s goal off the corner kick required an athletic adjustment as the ball bounced high off the corner. But her kick was true and it was 3-1 with 13:28 to play.
Central Noble sophomore Avery Deter had a try go just high minutes later.
Truelove secured the hat trick at the 4:59 mark of the second half to end the scoring.
Central Noble controlled the ball well in the opening 40 minutes, but notched up its game, particularly after the half.
“They fixed what they needed to fix,” coach Hopf said of the halftime adjustment. “They increased their intensity.”
With two weeks until sectionals, Hopf said the coaching staff is pleased with the progress the team has made so far this season.
“We’re really happy,” Hopf said.
