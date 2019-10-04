LAGRANGE — Hannah regularly checks in with the staff at Elijah Haven Crisis Intervention Center, the domestic violence agency in LaGrange.
Elijah Haven helped Hannah escape an abusive marriage and created a violent-free life for she and her children. Hannah initially called Elijah Haven’s crisis line, sharing her need to leave the abusive relationship, which included violence in front of her children.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Elijah Haven’s Executive Director Kathy Dunafin, and two other full time advocates work closely with county and area service providers for both crisis and ongoing services for clients. Their services include a 24 hour crisis line, emergency shelter for up to 90 days, group and individual counseling with a licensed therapist, education and prevention, legal, financial, and social service advocacy, community awareness, and teen outreach, including a healthy relationship curriculum in all three county high schools.
The staff at Elijah Haven helped Hannah develop a safety plan for leaving because the risk of violence or death increases when a woman attempts to leave an abusive relationship. The staff consulted with area police and other agencies to help her make the safest transition to their emergency shelter.
Once she was at Elijah Haven’s safe house, Hannah worked double shifts to save money and get her own apartment for her and her children. She continued working with Elijah Haven staff and their counseling and support services to heal from the emotional trauma of being in an abusive relationship.
Hannah is typical of the 365 clients served at Elijah Haven Crisis Intervention Center in 2018. Elijah Haven sheltered clients for 1,357 bed nights in 2018, serving women, men, and children in their safe house. According to the National Coalition of Domestic Violence, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men experience some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.
LaGrange County Sherriff’s department reports that domestic violence calls in the county are consistent year-round, but have steadily increased in recent years. According to Tamara DeRemer, the assistant director of communications at the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, 109 family violence calls were received 2018, with an additional 102 calls for battery, which often are determined to be family violence situations once officers arrive on the scene.
Girls age 16-24 have the highest rates of intimate partner violence. Elijah Haven works closely with the Sherriff’s department, LaGrange County Prosecutor’s office, Department of Child Services, Clothing and Food Basket, Bowen and Northeastern Center, Agape Missions, and local churches. They also partner with the LaGrange Community Foundation and the United Fund of LaGrange County.
Dunafin says she loves seeing clients, like Hanna, succeed. She also reports the difficulty, though, to get them there.
“One of our greatest challenges is housing and transportation. Finding permanent housing is a struggle for our clients to be able to move out of the shelter and move forward in their life. Transportation hinders them from finding jobs and day to day tasks.”
Staff at Elijah Haven provide transportation for their clients, which becomes costly both in funding and wear on vehicles. Elijah Haven has built a network of support services to fund their services, including the Thrifty Living Boutique, a resale shop a block from their office, which includes three part-time staff. However, they rely heavily on grant funding, personal donations, and volunteers. Their efforts make a difference in the community and in the lives of their clients.
On a typical day, domestic violence hotlines nationwide receive approximately 21,000 calls. Domestic violence includes emotional, mental, and sexual abuse in addition to physical abuse. Research shows that children witnessing domestic violence are more at risk for behavioral issues, low self-esteem, and poor relationships. In Indiana, domestic violence in front of children is a felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.