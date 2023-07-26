AVILLA — He could have muddied the waters.
But Paul Shepherd chose to pass the torch instead.
At a Republican caucus held Monday evening at the St. James Restaurant, local business owner Brian “Sweeney” Meyer, 44, was selected to replace Ann Freeman on the ballot for Avilla Town Council in November’s general election.
In the May primary, Shepherd, the incumbent with 33 years of service on the council, finished last, picking up just 68 votes of the 262 ballots total cast in the race.
It was the two newcomers who took the wins, with Uhl as the lead vote-getter with 222 and Freeman in second with 157.
Uhl and Freeman were set to advance to another pick-two race in November, as Avilla voters will have to choose their top picks among the two Republicans as well as incumbent Democrat Bill Krock Jr.. who awaits them on the ballot come fall.
But Freeman withdrew from the race. Noble County Republican Party Chairwoman Shelly Williams called for a caucus to replace Freeman.
Two candidates filed for the position: Shepherd and Meyer.
The two GOP precinct chairs to decide the issue? Todd Carteaux and Shepherd.
In the event of a tie, Williams would have cast the deciding ballot.
Shepherd and Carteaux both selected Meyer on the first ballot.
“A lot of people called and said I need to run,” Meyer said after the caucus.
He was grateful for Shepherd’s support.
“That’s amazing,” Meyer said. “I know Paul will be there to help me out.”
Shepherd said he only declared his candidacy to make sure there would be two Republican options on the November ballot.
He said his poor showing in the May primary told him it was time to move on.
“I think the people want someone younger,” Shepherd said.
Each candidate was given time to make a brief pitch.
Meyer said one of the issues he would like to address is the town’s park system.
“We’ve got the same equipment we had when I was little,” Meyer said. “We need a park board that is a true park board.”
Following the meeting, Meyer said he wanted to see more housing as well as increased residential solar development.
Shepherd used his time to say it was important that there be three Republicans on the board. Current council president Phil Puckett is a Republican.
Shepherd alluded to Krock as being a stumbling block to progress.
“He’s been getting in the way of projects,” Shepherd said. “He needs to go.”
“I’m not getting in the way of projects,” Krock said when contacted after the caucus. “I’m just asking the questions no one wants to ask. Let’s be smart with what we’re doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.