Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Jason R. Fields, 40, of the 100 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:28 a.m. Monday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Dylan R. Gamble, 23, of the 600 block of Grand Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:55 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Gamble was held on $2,500 bond.
Matthew D. Troyer, 34, of the 100 block of East Mill Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 4:22 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and false informing/reporting. Troyer was held on $2,500 bond.
Francisco J. Guerrero, 36, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Guerrero was held without bond.
Simarjit S. Multani, 31, of the 1300 block of Main Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:51 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Multani was released on his own recognizance.
Christopher J. Rehl, 54, of the 200 block of Spruce Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:33 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Rehl was held on $2,500 bond.
Kevin Tuttle, 32, of the 1800 block of Aspen Cove, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Tuttle was held without bond.
Grancisco J. Guerrero, 36, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Brian G. Maley, 30, of the 200 block of Front Street, Rome City, was arrested at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday by Rome City police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor. Maley was released on his own recognizance.
Jessica R. Mayer, 21, of the 700 block of Maxine Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
David M. Meade, 50, of the 900 block of Herman Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Meade was held without bond.
Cheri L. Ogle, 39, of the 500 block of Wood Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Ogle was held on $4,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.