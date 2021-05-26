AVILLA — East Noble's preschool is now officially a quality preschool program in the eyes of the state.
As such, families will be eligible to seek financial assistance to send their youngsters to the program hosted at Avilla Elementary School, which East Noble launched this school year in an effort to boost local youth before they enter kindergarten.
East Noble recently received a Level 3 certification on the state's Paths to Quality program, a system that ranks child care and preschool programs based on their offerings. The 1-4 scale was adopted as a quick way for families to judge the quality of a program they might enter their child into.
East Noble's preschool — which features six themed rooms more akin to children's museum exhibits than typical table-and-chairs classrooms — opened in fall 2020 with an enrollment around 75, slightly lower than was initially expected but impacted due to COVID-19.
The slightly smaller enrollment was a blessing in disguise in some ways, school officials have said, as it gave East Noble a chance to have smaller class sizes and tweak the program in its first year before expecting bigger classes in the future.
The preschool was able to get a Level 1 certification from the state early on, with that rating representing the program had exhibited solid health and safety standards for the children.
But Assistant Superintendent Becca Lamon, who's been a lead on developing the curriculum and managing the preschool, said working toward the higher ratings was a process that started immediately and has been ongoing.
"We've been working on this process pretty much this entire school year," Lamon said.
The state allows facilities to take one step at a time or the option to "fast-track" Level 2 and Level 3 at the same time, which is the route East Noble chose to take. While Level 2 certification shows an early learning center has created an environment conducive to learning, Level 3 goes a step farther by proving there's an established curriculum and staff to help students develop and achieve school readiness.
"Paths to Quality Level 3 is really about teacher interaction and use of that curriculum," Lamon said. "How teachers are interacting with kids. Is it a safe environment? Are we speaking kindly?"
The state review was actually supposed to happen a few weeks ago on a Friday, but a fog cancellation nixed the visit. More recently the state reviewers came in, toured the preschool and spent an hour each in two classrooms observing the day and questioning staff.
In the end, East Noble passed and made the jump to a Level 3 certification.
East Noble will have to undergo annual reviews in order to maintain its status and aside from the grade making the program easily recognizable as a high-quality educational experience, hitting Level 3 also opens the district up to On My Way Pre-K funding.
On My Way Pre-K can provide financial assistance to low-income families to attend a high-quality child care facility. Only facilities who are rated Level 3 or Level 4 on the state system are eligible for that program. The district is also now eligible for more Child Care Development Fund dollars, which increase as a center's level increases.
Enrollment isn't free. Families have to pay $119 per month, although that rate is lower than what most people would incur sending their child to a day care center.
East Noble likely won't attempt to make the final step up to Level 4 on Paths to Quality, Lamon said, mainly because to reach that level the district would have to have its support staff of instructional aides also have at least associate degrees and other requirements making it more difficult to achieve.
That being said, East Noble's preschool is unique in comparison to many preschools in that all of its teachers are state-licensed teachers and some of them are even double-licensed for both early childhood and special education.
Lamon said East Noble has sought to fill a need in the community with its preschool program, because there's not only a shortage of available early learning opportunities, but also a shortage of state-certified quality opportunities in the region.
In recent years, only about 40% of students entering kindergarten in East Noble had the skills to be considered "kindergarten ready," and kindergartners are expected to master more than 275 individual standards in 180 days of their first year of schooling, things like letters and numbers, handwriting, writing as well as art and music skills, Lamon said.
"Our students who have not had prior preschool experiences, they're coming to us sometimes not even holding a pencil before or worked with crayons or Play-Doh or those types of things," Lamon said. "For us it is making sure that East Noble kids have access to that type of resource in the form of a preschool to ensure that they are kindergarten ready."
At its maximum capacity, East Noble's preschool will be able to take 144 students. A typical incoming kindergarten class at East Noble generally runs about 280-300 students, so it's possible the district could start educating about half of its incoming class before their first official year of public school.
Three-year-olds with special education needs can get enrolled as well as any community 4-year-old. East Noble families who are interested can contact Avilla Elementary School to get more information or fill out an application for the 2021-22 school year.
Next school year, East Noble has also partnered with KinderCare to provide a day care opportunity inside Avilla Elementary for parents who need someone to watch their child the other half of the day. Since preschool is only a half-day program at East Noble, the district recognizes there are some parents who are simply blocked out because they can't arrange to have their children at preschool for just half a day.
With the adjoining KinderCare program, students will be able to spend an entire day at Avilla, giving working parents much more flexibility to send their student.
"That is the one thing we keep hearing from parents and families, there aren't just enough opportunities for quality daycare or preschool, there are very limited seats," Lamon said. "So this really opened up an opportunity to have that full-day care all in one facility as well. So if they have used our preschool in the past and they've been moving a child somehow in the middle of the day place to place, they're just going to walk right next door. They know their child is going to be safe and secure in one place all day long."
