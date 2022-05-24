ALBION — They both called him Bruce.
Years later, both of them became suicidal after allegedly being molested by David Bruce Schocke.
Kendallville police arrested Schocke, 44, of the 500 block of North Jackson Street, Auburn, on Monday.
He was formally charged Tuesday in Noble Superior Court 1 with four counts of child molesting as a Class A felony. The case involves a girl who was under the age of 5 at the time of the first alleged incident.
Schocke was also charged with child molesting as a Level 1 felony and two counts of child molesting as a Level 4 felony regarding a second alleged victim who was under the age of 10 when the alleged molestation began.
In an interview with police, Schocke denied touching either girl inappropriately.
A Level 1 felony and a Class A felony each carry a sentencing range of 20-50 years in this case, since the victims were under the age of 12 at the time of the alleged molestations.
Crimes which occurred before July 2014 were charged as Class A felonies. After that, the state began numbering its felonies instead of providing a letter following an overhaul of the state’s criminal code.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a suicidal girl on May 8, 2021.
The girl, who was 15 at the time, told police she and another girl, who was also 15 at the time, had been molested by David Bruce Schocke years earlier.
According to Ashleigh Schalinske, the Noble County Prosecutor Office’s victim’s advocate, both girls have sought help for their mental well-being.
“When victims that have been through something like this — how do you get through that?” Schalinske said. “It definitely has a very intense mental health effect.”
The case was investigated by Kendallville Police Department Detectives Angela Handshoe and Doug Davis.
Schocke has been charged with molesting the first victim four times from January 2010 to January 2015, with the last charge labeled a Level 1 or Class A felony since it allegedly occurred near the time the state began numbering offenses differently.
All of those incidences are alleged to have happened in Noble County.
Schocke allegedly molested a second victim three times from May 2016 through August 2017. The second alleged victim was under the age of 11 when the first incident occurred, court documents allege.
All three of those charges also relate to crimes committed in Noble County.
During an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Noble Superior Court 1, Schocke’s bond was set at $40,000 for each case.
The presumptive bond — when aggravating and mitigating factors are equal — is $50,000 for a Level 1 felony and a Class A felony.
Noble County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jamie Groves had requested a $100,000 bond for each case.
“It’s not a single act,” Groves argued. “It’s multiple acts.”
Under terms set by Superior Court 1 Judge Steve Clouse, Schocke could put up $80,000 in property or assets as collateral in exchange for his release, or put up $80,000 in cash or contract with a bail bondsman for roughly $8,000.
Schocke’s next court appearance has been set for June 7 at 1 p.m. The purpose of that hearing is to verify that Schocke had retained private counsel as was his stated intention Tuesday.
His next formal court date has been set for July 26 at 8:30 a.m. in Noble Superior Court 1.
