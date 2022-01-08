KENDALLVILLE — The new year has brought new life to Kendallville Public Library’s saltwater aquarium to awe patrons and staff alike.
After weeks of construction and water preparation, colorful fish and wildlife have been added to the 180-gallon aquarium near the front entrance. The tank is installed in the wall between the entrance hall and program room, visible from both sides.
The library’s maintenance manager, Mark Thaler, is a saltwater aquarium hobbyist. He and a professional cleaning service will do the maintenance and cleaning tasks required to keep the tank functioning.
He said a long-spined sea urchin and coral reefs have joined fish, shrimp and snails this week in the 180-gallon tank near the entrance.
The tank’s current occupants are two Banggai cardinalfish, two Ocellaris Clownfish, recognizable as Nemo of Disney-Pixar fame; one Flame Angelfish, one Blue Hippo Tang, one Sailfin Tang and one Bi-color Dottyback (Royal Gamma).
The “cleaning crew” includes two Scarlet Cleaner Shrimp, two Mexican Turbo Snails and two Margarita Snails. Two Blue-Legged Hermit Crabs patrol the tank in their protective shells.
A Condylactis Anemone, a Sinularis Leather Coral and two Toadstool Leather Corals were added to the tank this week.
The snails and cleaning shrimp eat algae off the surfaces of the glass, rocks and sand. The sea urchin provides safe haven for the cardinalfish, who live and swim within its long spines, which are venomous.
“It’s like a bee sting if you touch it,” Thaler said about the sea urchin.
Thaler said the anemone, with its long tentacles waving in the current, will change locations to find the place in the tank that it likes best. The corals will stay mostly in place, preferring to spread new tiny corals on the nearby surfaces.
The corals looked like brown mushrooms during shipping, but soon awakened after being placed in the tank. By the next day, tiny dots of green and purple emerged on the corals’ surfaces.
The indoor ecosystem is designed to be as much like a natural habitat as possible. Pumps at various levels in the tank mimic fluctuating ocean currents. Overhead, a high-tech LED light bar is programmed to mimic sunrise, sunset and phases of the moon at night in real time.
The Life Support System is beneath the tank. Water passes through large sock filters to remove large waste particles, then through a protein skimmer to remove fine particles. An LED light bar in a black tube sterilizes the water to return it to the tank.
The water supply system is in a nearby closet, ready for periodic water changes and maintenance as well as replacing water lost to evaporation. The system is two 50-gallon storage tanks and three filters for reverse osmosis and deionization that remove chlorine and other chemicals from city water.
Thaler said salt and bacterial enzymes were added to the tank water over a period of weeks to “season” the water and achieve the correct balance to sustain the wildlife.
An automatic feeding system will take care of feeding the creatures in the tank, even on the weekends. Thaler will eventually announce the feeding schedule so patrons can watch the action.
Thaler monitors the tank’s conditions through an app on his phone. The app monitors all systems and will trigger an alarm at the first hint of trouble. The library staff is also being trained to be aware of potential problems.
Director Katie Mullins said staff and patrons alike are captivated by the process of installing the aquarium and seeing the addition of the livestock. She said library received donations for the aquarium after the project was publicized in newspaper stories. Patrons dropped money into a small empty aquarium tank to help, too.
The aquarium is an evolving educational tool, as new fish, corals and invertebrates are added. Mullins and Thaler believe the aquarium will draw the community in to experience all the resources at the library.
“It’s a project for the library that’s an asset to the community and a tool for learning for children and adults alike,” Thaler said.
“It’s the first thing you see” when coming into the library, he added. “Children are very intrigued.”
