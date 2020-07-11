KENDALLVILLE — Imagine moving a hair faster than 22-feet per second.
And then falling onto hard pavement.
That’s why even though he skinned up his knee and elbow and hurt both wrists and his shoulder, John Malone feels fortunate.
“I was really lucky I wasn’t hurt worse,” Malone said this week.
On July 2, Malone was riding his bike on the Noble Trail system close to S.R 3 when someone strung what looked like cord or wire across the path.
Malone had already gone through this section of trail near Kendallville as he biked his way to Rome City, a route he frequently takes. Approximately 40 minutes later, while making his return trip, he spotted some orange on a first cord or wire around a foot above the ground. The next was about chest height.
Not knowing how thick the cord was or how securely it was fastened, Malone slammed on the brakes of his bicycle while traveling faster than 15 mph, he estimated.
“I went over my handlebars,” he said.
Malone later determined that the cord was not tightly tied. But he did not know that at the time.
He notified the Kendallville Police Department at approximately 6:42 p.m. that evening.
Officers were dispatched to the area and located what police described as string strung across the path in two separate locations.
“The evidence, the string, was gathered but no suspect identification was able to be gathered from it,” Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters said. “The string had two very small pieces of orange tape on it and was disposed of. The reporting party referred to the string as ‘wire’ when reported. Our officers discovered string across the trail. It was located approximately 150 feet east of S.R. 3. These items matched the description of the reporting party. A little further down the trail, about 200 feet from S.R. 3, officers discovered a string across the at about knee height. The string had two pieces of orange ribbon on it. Again, this was removed by the officers.”
Waters and his department are taking the incident very seriously. A special utility vehicle, which can traverse the trails along the trail system as well as trails within the Kendallville parks system, is being readied to be put into service to help patrol these areas.
“I find it very concerning that something like this occurred,” Waters said. “I feel the Noble Trails System is a wonderful recreational opportunity for our residents and our community. I was made aware of this incident and was also informed of incidents of illegal dumping along the trail. This is the reason for the purchase of the utility vehicle to be able to patrol the trail and parks systems locally. I want the parks and trails to be safe and clean for everyone to enjoy.”
As for Malone, he is wary of taking the trails, saying that at least on county roads, he can easily see what’s coming up ahead of him.
“It’s upsetting,” he said. “I worry about my kids because I encouraged them to ride the trails.”
