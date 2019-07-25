Churubusco woman makes dean’s list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Molly Green of Churubusco was among the 1,519 students named to the Samford University’s 2019 spring semester dean’s list.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade-point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The dean’s list is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
Green is majoring in biology.
Middlebury man awarded degree from Miami University
OXFORD, Ohio — Brock Downey of Middlebury was among more than 3,800 students from Miami University who received degrees during spring commencement exercises Saturday, May 18, at Millett Hall.
Downey graduated with a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology & health degree, majoring in sport leadership & management.
Considered one of eight original “Public Ivies” in the country, Miami University is located in Oxford, Ohio.
