LAGRANGE —The sight of LaGrange’s new town park playground brings a smile to the face of 7 year-old Kyla Thompson every time she visits.
“She loves the new park,” said Kyla’s mother, Krystal.
For the first time in her life, Kyla’s able to enjoy the park alongside her older brother and younger sister.
Kyla was born with cerebral palsy and suffers from a condition known as arthropyosis, which leaves her unable to use her legs.
Those two conditions combined meant that she was unable to play on a traditional playground. And when her family visited the old town park playground, Kyla was forced to just sit on the sidelines and watch her siblings play.
“That frustrated her,” Krystal said.
But now, thanks to the Americans with Disability Act compliant playground equipment LaGrange installed at the town park, Kyla arrives at the playground raring to go, with a smile that simply lights up her face. She has two favorite rides, a roll-on merry-go-round, and swing with a basket wide enough to allow her to be laid down and safely swing.
“She really loves that sensation of movement,” Krystal explained
Unlike merry-go-rounds of old, that required a child climb on, sit down and hang on while it spun in tight circles, this merry-go-round was built at ground level, with an entrance wide enough to allow Krystal to roll in and lock down her daughter’s stroller. The piece is balanced so all it takes is a gentle push from someone on the outside to get it going.
Sometimes, the ride Kyla leaves feeling slightly dizzy, a new sensation her mother says she loves.
While happy to finally have a place in town that welcomes children with disabilities like Kyla, Thompson said the playground is a safe place to play for children with a wide range of abilities.
That’s great news to LaGrange County Clerk-Treasurer Laurie Miller. Miller was one of LaGrange’s leading advocates to update and build a new ADA compliant playground. She said it’s important for towns like LaGrange to provide safe environments like a playground for children of all abilities.
Miller said it had been more than 25 years since LaGrange upgraded anything at the park. In addition to creating a new playground, the town is wrapping up construction on a new splash pad. That park will feature a dozen water fixtures that will spray a gentle stream of water at anyone who walks by. That play area will be ADA compliant too, built so a wheelchair can easily be rolled through all 12 fixtures.
LaGrange is also building a new pavilion to provide a place out of the sun children to rest and parents to watch their children play.
Thompson said that prior to LaGrange building its new playground, she had to travel at least 30 minutes to find a playground where all her children could play.
Thompson was part of a committee, which helped to design the new park.
Not all of the pieces installed allow Kyla access, but that’s okay as long as some of them do, her mother pointed out. She also said that equipment that is accessible by her daughter can still easily be enjoyed by children without disabilities.
“Everyone can play here,” she explained.
Thompson said her daughter lights up the second they get into the car to head to the park.
“She knows the way here,” she explained.
The family can be frequently found at the park. Kyla’s 4 year-old sister, Karis has dubbed the park “Kyla’s Park.”
Kyla is quick to point what she wants to do once she arrives and rarely is in any sort of a hurry to leave. A trip to the park usually lasts at least an hour now. And during those times, Kyla makes several trips back and forth between the two devices she really loves. With a flip of her head, a flick of her eyes, a small soft sound, and the point of a finger, she lets her mother know what she wants to do.
“She lets you know what she likes,” Thompson explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.