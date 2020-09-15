LAGRANGE — Monday’s LaGrange County Council public hearing on the 2021 budget was a surprisingly quiet event, with most of the seven council members spending the bulk of their time peering down into the small five-ring notebooks that contained the 145-plus page budget.
They flipped from page to page, and line item to line items as needed, scribbling notes in those page’s margins.
This time of year, the council members are tasked with approving a budget to be submitted to the state for its approval. This year, they seemed a bit more cautious than years past, presumably worried about the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the effects of it on the state’s economic fortunes.
LaGrange County Commissioners started Monday’s daylong meeting talking about the commissioner’s budget. While the commissioners voted to recommend no across-the-board pay raise for county employees, Miller encouraged council members to consider it.
“It’s up to you,” he told the council members. “It shows we appreciate the work that they do. I just hope the money is there.”
That prompted a quick discussion about the health insurance the county provides its employees. LaGrange County Auditor Kathy Hopper told council members early discussions with the county’s insurance carrier haven’t produced any hard numbers yet, but she added that so far, things look good, and she doesn’t expect to see a large cost increase.
Two of the county’s biggest budgets, that of the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office and the LaGrange County Highway Department, also got a closer look Monday morning.
LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos told the council he has made some cuts in various line items where possible, but described his budget as needs not wants.
LaGrange County Highway Department Supervisor Ben Parish told the council he too has made cuts in several line items such as purchases of sand and gravel but warned the council members at some point those cuts may need to be reinstated.
The council is expected to finalize its budget and send it to the state later this year.
