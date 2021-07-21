KENDALLVILLE — Indiana Michigan Power has been conducting aerial surveys over Kendallville this week ahead of a planned new substation construction and transmission line expansion, which is why you might have seen a helicopter buzzing over the city.
Multiple residents spotted a blue and white helicopter flying around and dipping over parts of the city on Tuesday, raising questions about who was flying overhead and what they were doing.
As it turns out, the chopper was one assisting the electric utility in conducting an aerial survey, which is part of the engineering process for a major electric project scheduled in Kendallville for 2023.
"Yes, this was us," I&M spokesman Michael Bianski confirmed in response to a query by The News Sun Tuesday. "Our engineering team contracted with a helicopter crew for aerial surveys in the area yesterday, which assist in the design and engineering process."
Bianski said survey crews would be back in Kendallville today, but are expected to finish up their work.
I&M is in the early phases of engineering for a 2023 project to add to and improve electric service and reliability in the city.
I&M is planning to invest approximately $25 million into electrical improvements in Kendallville, which includes building a new Henderson Substation at the intersection of West North Street and Goodwin Place; upgrading the Kendallville Substation at the intersection of South Orchard and West Lisle streets; upgrading equipment in the Bixler Substation located off Production Road; and building approximately 5 total miles of 138-kilovolt transmission lines connecting the new substation to the two existing ones.
The utility had been taking feedback from residents through mid-July about proposed routes for the new transmission lines to connect the substations.
I&M will need to run about 2 miles of line from the new Henderson substation on U.S. 6 to Kendallville substation on Lisle Street and about 3 miles from Henderson site to the Bixler substation near the industrial park.
What route exactly is still yet to be determined, but the utility is now in the process of reviewing resident feedback and trying to determine its preferred route for the new lines, hence the need for aerial surveys in the city.
I&M will be continuing field surveys and engineering work this year and into 2022, with pre-construction activity scheduled for late 2022. Construction of the new substation and power lines is on the calendar for 2023.
Indiana Michigan Power regularly does aerial inspections of power lines via helicopter, although those often take place in rural areas as crews buzz over the wires.
For more information about the Kendallville project and to see the proposed route options and the project, people can visit indianamichiganpower.com/kendallville.
