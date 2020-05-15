5 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Five people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Kriss E. Bauman II, 34, of the 5300 block of North C.R. 400E, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Class B misdemeanor. Bauman was held without bond.
Raymond R. Chavez, 24, of the 2000 block of Marine Street, South Bend, was arrested at 9:06 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. Chavez was held without bond.
Tiffany A. Jackson, 23, of the 100 block of North Grant Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of public intoxication by drugs, a Class B misdemeanor. Jackson was held without bond.
Kito D. Leslie, 41, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Leslie posted $3,500 bond and was released Thursday.
Faustino J. Vasquez III, 28, of the 1100 block of East Main Street, Albion, was arrested at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 5 felony. Vasquez was held without bond.
