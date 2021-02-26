LAGRANGE — Tax rates are down across most of LaGrange County in 2021, with the exception of the municipal limits of LaGrange, Shipshewana and Topeka.
So if you live in the country or an unincorporated town, you might enjoy a little lower tax bill this spring and fall.
Tax rates in LaGrange County dropped in 13 of the county’s 18 tax districts, with the five districts seeing increases being districts that cover three of the county’s towns. Wolcottville was the only incorporated town to see its tax rate drop this year, as it has each year for the last four years.
That being said, none of the decreases across the county were particularly large, while none of the increases were that large either. With the exception of Wolcottville, tax rate decreases ranged 3% or less, while tax rate increases in the towns also were up less than 3%.
Tax rates are calculated by taking the amount of taxes local governments need to raise to fund operations, the levy, and then dividing that by the total taxable value of the area that government serves.
Then, the tax rates from each overlapping government unit serving a particular property are added together to give a tax district rate. For example, LaGrange residents are served by LaGrange County, Town of LaGrange, Lakeland Schools, Bloomfield Township and LaGrange County Public Library, whose rates are all added together to create a district rate.
Lower tax rates don’t necessarily mean lower tax bills — if your values rose by a larger percent than the decrease in your tax rate, you could owe the county treasurer a little more come May and November — but lower rates improve the chance that your amount owed will be a little less or, at least, not more than last year.
Tax rates were down across most of the county even though LaGrange County didn’t see a large increase in assessed values, which typically help keep taxes low.
The county’s total value increased to $2.45 billion, up from $2.39 billion in 2020, an increase of 2.29%.
To the south, Noble County saw a much larger increase in property values — 6.93% — that fueled much more significant tax rate drops there.
LaGrange County taxpayers got a little help at the start by the county government’s rate dropping by 1 cent per $100 of assessed value, a decrease of 3.4%. Since all taxpayers in the county pay the county government tax rate, the decrease in that number impacts everyone positively.
After that though, three cities and towns saw tax rates increase by larger amounts.
Shipshewana’s rate is up about 7 cents per $100, an increase of 6.3%, while LaGrange added 4 cents per $100, a rise of 2.5% from last year. Topeka’s tax rate was nearly the same, up just under 1 cent per $100, an increase of less than 1%.
Wolcottville’s tax rate dropped about 5 cents, making it the fourth-straight year their tax rate has declined. Currently Wolcottville residents pay about 89 cents per $100 for town services, down significantly from $1.40 per $100 back in 2017.
Schools had a smaller impact on tax rates this year, although Lakeland helped all non-LaGrange town residents see lower rates.
Lakeland dropped about 2 cents off its tax rate this year, a decline of 3.2%. Westview and Prairie Heights had almost identical rates to a year ago — Westview was up about a half-cent and Prairie Heights changed by only about a third-cent, both increases less than 1%.
With small changes across the board, overall tax district rates didn’t fluctuate much. Lakeland taxpayers outside of LaGrange saw the bigger drops in rates, while rural residents even in the other two districts also saw small declines thanks to the county and minor fluctuations in township tax rates.
In overall tax district rates, Wolcottville residents had the biggest decrease at 4.2%, while Shipshewana was the biggest increase at plus-2.93%.
Bloomfield, Clay Township east, Greenfield Township, Johnson Township and Lima Township all had rates drop about 2.5-3%, while changes in all other township and town districts were less than 1% up or down.
Property tax bills are due in Indiana in May and November.
