LIGONIER — After a more than year-long battle with a recurrence of cancer, Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel has died.
She was 82.
Fisel publicly announced in April 2022 that she was battling cancer, which at the time had led to doctors having to remove a portion of her tongue and several lymph nodes.
On April 11, she had shared a message through Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer that she had returned home from an extended hospital stay and was on hospice care for pain management.
Fisel, a business owner turned politician, was first elected mayor in 2007 after beating incumbent mayor Gary Bishop in the Republican primary, then defeated Democrat Margarita White in the fall general election.
She served four terms and had announced in December 2022 amid her ongoing fight that she was not intending to seek a fifth term, stating that even if she had not been battling cancer she would not run again.
Only one candidate so far has risen to succeed her, with Republican Earle Franklin, the city's current building inspector, as the only person on the ballot so far.
Noble County Republican Party Chairwoman said a caucus to replace Fisel would occur sometime after Fisel is laid to rest.
"Our hearts are breaking," Williams said.
“We are with a heavy heart this morning,” said Bryan Shearer, Ligonier’s police chief and public safety director. “But is makes it easier for us because of Patty’s faith. She was a Christian.”
Shearer said he worked with Fisel for 23 years. He was the police chief then, too, and Fisel was the beautification representative for the Jenney Thompson Foundation and its flower gardens. Fisel kept him on as police chief when she was elected mayor.
“Fir 15 years, 4 months, she’s been my boss,” said Shearer. “Her life experiences before she was my boss really helped me as a leader. We shared the same vision for the city and she kept me on.”
Shearer describer her vision for the city as “High energy. She wanted us involved in everything.”
“She would say, ‘We’re going to do the right thing, with the right people, at the right time,’” Shearer said. “She was commitment, dedication and an absolute leader of leaders.”
Shearer said Fisel was passionate for the city and touched many lives. She built a team that will continue her vision to make Ligonier a better place. At 82, she never really retired.
Although it’s a sad day for Ligonier, Shearer said, city officials ask for prayers for Fisel’s family.
” It’s a glorious day for Patty. She was a Christian,” Shearer said. “We know where she’s at.”
Earle Franklin is Ligonier’s building inspector and a board of works appointee. He first met Patty and her husband, Tom, when he drilled a water well for their country home. He got better acquainted with Patty as member of future Ligonier Alliance.
They became friends when she appointed Franklin to the Ligonier Board of Works. Later, she tapped Franklin for the building inspector’s job. Franklin said he often discussed city problems with Fisel to find solutions.
“Her office was across the hall from mine,” Franklin said. “She would give me a call to come over for a minute. Generally we agreed on things. Sometimes we didn’t. We always parted as friends.”
Franklin said he learned from Fisel. He noted that Fisel gave hours of her time to city causes by attending early morning meetings and after-hours evening meetings along with her daily duties.
“She spent a tremendous amount of time working for the city,” Franklin said.
Fisel assembled a great team of employees, Franklin said, which continued to get city business done even as Fisel’s illness progressed. Even so, Fisel kept in contact with council members and city employees.
Clerk-treasurer Barbara Hawn said she knew Fisel, her mother and other family members before coming to work for the city. Fisel called her in 2010 to fill the clerk-treasurer’s job after a vacancy.
“She’s a wonderful person. She always had a good working relationship with me,” Hawn said. “We were both elected, so we work together. “She always credited the team.”
Hawn said Fisel always kept in contact even when she couldn’t be in the office.
“We’ll miss her on a personal level and all she did here,” Hawn added.
Hawn said Fisel best articulated her vision for Ligonier when school tours were in City Hall.
“She would say ‘I want to make Ligonier a place you will want to come back to, after you go to college,’” Hawn said. “She wanted the city to be a nice place for families.”
Fisel had boundless energy in her personal pursuits, history and art, and that passion extended to restoring her homes.
“She was the Energizer Bunny on working on her homes,” Hawn said.
Fisel also painted, doing miniatures in the 1980s. Hawn said her work was meticulous and detailed.
“She was a very creative person. She always had an idea,” Hawn said.
Hawn admired Fisel for her passion to make Ligonier the best place it could be.
“I loved her very much,” Hawn said. “She was more than a co-worker. She was family.”
On the east side of the county, Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said she was heartbroken by the loss of her west-side colleague, as the two women had led their respective cities together for more more than a decade.
Fisel looked to Handshoe as an example when she launched her own bid for the mayor's office.
"Prior to her running, she had contacted me for advice and would tell me, she was watching me. I was so pleased when she won! She was such a champion for her city. Everyone loved her. Her enthusiasm and desire to help Ligonier grow was infectous," Handshoe said.
As someone who also went through a major cancer battle during her time in office, Fisel was a source of strength for Handshoe as she battled multiple myeloma.
"I will miss her. She was a selfless leader and a prayer partner when I was going through my health issues," Handshoe said. "Noble County, Ligonier and all of us who knew her are hurting."
News Sun Editor Steve Garbacz contributed to this report.
