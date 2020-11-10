LAGRANGE — With COVID-19 cases spiking in LaGrange County the Lakeland School Corporation has made the decision to begin transitioning to e-learning for a couple of weeks.
Lakeland Superintendent Dr. Eva Merkel announced Tuesday night on the school’s Facebook page that Lakeland Primary School would move to e-learning immediately beginning today.
The announcement said the decision was made due to building wide exposure to positive cases.
Lakeland Intermediate School and Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School will finish out this week barring any major unexpected absences.
All students will continue classes virtually Monday, Nov. 16, returning to in person classes after Thanksgiving break on Monday, Nov. 30.
Junior and senior high school athletics including sixth grade athletics will continue. Attendance at athletic events will be capped at 400. The school’s upcoming musical will be capped at 200 attendees per show.
Anyone attending these events are expected to wear a face mask and follow physical distance standards.
“It is important to note that these measures are being taken to minimize contacts out in the community,” she said. “This is not a time for students to be out running around with friends. This break is to allow for quarantines to be completed and to keep people healthy — not to spread the virus more.”
