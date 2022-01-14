LIGONIER — Theatre33 at West Noble High School has announced the cast for its production of “Honk!” The musical tells the story of the Ugly Duckling’s transformation into a beautiful swan.
Performances are Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 and 12, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. Amy Dreibelbis directs the show.
The Ducks include Carlos Valez Jr. as Ugly, Max Hawn as Drake, Madie Lazar as ida, and Lily Kleine as Mauren. Elementary students will play the Ducklings, Beaky, Fluff, Billy and Downy.
The Farm Animals are Henrietta, played by Kim Correa; Turkey, played by Naomie Perry; Cat, played by Abi Hawn; and the Fish Chorus of elementary students.
The Geese are Max Hawn as Greylag, Uma Bair as Dot, Lily Kleine as Snowy, Jaden Sweet as Barbacles, and Payton Sizemore as Pinkfoot.
The Swans include Penny, a girl swan portrayed by Payton Sizemore; Father Swan, portrayed by Kyle Barnes; Mother Swan, portrayed by Uma Bair, and Beawick, portrayed by Mia Owens.
Other cast members are Naomi Swartzlander as Grace the Old Duck; Mia Owens as Queenie the Cat; Kim Correa as Lowbutt the Hen; Kyle Barnes as Bullfrog; Emily Clouse as Maggie Pie the Jaybird; Mia Owens as the Floor Manager; Jaden Sweet as Camera Man; elementary students as the Froglets; Ethan Wilkins as the Farmer’s Voice; Graecyn Stoops as the Old Woman’s Voice; and two kids’ voices.
