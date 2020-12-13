Under the direction of Chris Weber, building trade students from four counties are working together to hone their skills while renovating and transforming two homes in Kendallville that had seen their better days.
It's a new day for those two homes and for the students who are moving forward with construction trades skills that will help them throughout their lives — as employees or business owners, upgrading their own homes and/or teaching others.
A partnership between Impact Institute and Kendallville Restorations, Inc. provided the groundwork for the ongoing project.
According to Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe, the effort could be duplicated in other communities in Impact Institute's service area.
"This is the first time the Impact Institute and KRI have worked together," Handshoe said in a press release. "It is hoped this will turn into a long-term relationship that will benefit both organizations."
The mission of Impact Institute is to impact lives and create career and college-ready students. The mission of KRI is to stabilize neighborhoods, eliminate blight and provide affordable single family homes.
"The project at 420 Krueger Street is the perfect melding of these two missions and is what led to the partnership," Marshall said.
"We are excited about the partnership with KRI and the opportunities it brings to our students," said Jim Walmsley, Impact Institute director. "This project allows students to gain knowledge and skill in construction while working to improve the community at the same time."
The project provides hands-on learning opportunities for students enrolled in the Impact Institute's construction trades program. The program is designed to provide students with a baseline set of skills that will allow them to be employed in the industry or be prepared for their next educational step. The hands-on component is integral and it provides students with the ability to apply what they are learning in the classroom and through the partnership with KRI, said Walmsley.
Matt Marshall, vice president of KRI, said, "You can see this partnership in action at 434 N. Main St. and 420 Krueger St. The construction trades students are rebuilding the garage together with other projects at 434 N. Main St. At 420 Krueger St. they have rebuilt the front retaining wall and constructed off-street parking at the rear."
"Soon they will move to renovate the interior," said Impact Institute instructor Chris Weber.
