ALBION — The renovation design for an $8 million Noble County Courthouse renovation project got a little clearer on Monday.
The Noble County Commissioners agreed that the project scope will include extending the reach of the elevator to the fourth floor of the structure.
The elevator currently stops at the third floor.
Due to the large numbers of offices and the new layout of the historic structure, storage space will be at a premium, according to the project manager, Zack Smith, who also serves as the engineer at the Noble County Highway Department.
To make access to storage on the fourth floor, the elevator will need to be extended so it can reach that level.
The commissioners are taking a wait-and-see approach with a couple of other items, including weather to replace the current generator on the ground floor of the structure with a new model.
Because of the increased electrical demands that have come with new technology, the current generator can’t fully provide power in the event of an outage.
“There are certain things that aren’t going to work,” Smith told the commissioners.
On the other hand, the current generator appears to be operating well and is seldom used.
The commissioners agreed to put a new generator in the overall bid package — at a cost of approximately $140,000 — but will decide once there is a more clear financial picture whether to deduct that item from its scope of renovation work.
The commissioners are also trying to figure out what to do with the doors in the current courthouse. Some of them are historic, but not ADA compliant.
Options presented Monday by Smith included using the old doors with new framing, purchasing new doors on the existing frames and adding new doors and new frames.
No decision on the issue was made on Monday.
Commissioner Anita Hess said she wanted the old doors preserved, at least in some way.
“I think we owe it to history to preserve what we can,” Hess said.
In related news, the county agreed to pay Weigand Construction no more than $254,408 to finish a shell space in the new Noble County Annex.
The space, located next to the Assessor’s Office, will be used as a court room and court offices for Noble Superior Court II while renovations are taking place at the courthouse.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The commissioners gave the go-ahead with Building Department Inspector Norm Lortie’s request to begin the condemnation process at a home on Bear Lake. The home at 1894 S. Sixth Street suffered significant fire damage on March 5, 2022.
The home has become a habitat for vermin.
• Commissioner Gary Timmerman accepted appointed as the commissioners’ representative on the Noble County Child Protection Team.
• The commissioners gave the OK for the Noble County Health Department to purchase new radios for the Noble County Emergency Management Agency.
The low bid came in at $33,242 and will purchase three hand-held radio units as well as vehicle units for the EMA’s command vehicle and emergency operations center.
• The commissioners voted to pay the State Board of Accounts $102,431 for the costs of recently completed audits for East Noble and West Noble school corps.
The county will be reimbursed by the school corporations for the costs of the audits.
A bill for Central Noble’s audit has not been received.
