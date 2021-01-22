ALBION — Even though you get vaccinated against the coronavirus — even with a second dose — your mask-wearing days may not be over.
During Tuesday’s Noble County Board of Health meeting, Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff was asked if someone who had been properly vaccinated could still carry or transmit the coronavirus.
“We don’t know,” Gaff said.
A very vocal advocate for vaccinations, Gaff said it is not currently known whether the current vaccine will prevent the disease or prevent an infection from taking hold, an important distinction.
Without an answer to the carry/transmit question, people will still need to take the precaution of wearing masks and other social distancing, even after inoculation, Gaff said.
Some people have also wondered if it is possible to get COVID-19 a second time. That question was answered at Tuesday’s meeting.
Dr. Jerry Warrener, the chief medical officer at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, said that the longterm care facility has seen two people come down with the virus for a second time.
Gaff also updated the board on the immunization clinic which has been underway for two weeks now at the Noble County Public Library’s central branch in Albion.
Gaff said 200 people were given a dose the first week, with 500 set to get the first of two doses of the vaccine this week and next at the library.
Gaff was effusive in his praises of the Noble County Emergency Management Agency and the Noble County Health Department through the vaccination process.
“The staff has been incredible,” Gaff said.
In his report to the health board, Gaff said he has been in almost daily contact with school nurses to gather data and make recommendations regarding quarantines and contact tracings. For the most part, in-person education has not been infringed upon by the virus in Noble County.
“We’ve been able to manage that to a large extent,” Gaff said.
Warrener praised the overall work of the health department, pointing out that after leading the four-county area of northeastern Indiana in deaths early on after a rash of COVID-related nursing home deaths, other counties have caught up.
As of Oct. 13, 2020, Noble County led the four-county area with 33 deaths contributed to by the virus, followed by LaGrange 13, DeKalb 11 and Steuben with 9.
As of Wednesday afternoon, DeKalb had 64 such deaths, followed by LaGrange at 61, Noble with 57 and Steuben with 44.
“We have a more aggressive health officer and health department than any other county in the area,” Warrener said. “It’s a tribute to the health officer and the health department.”
Gaff said the push for widespread testing has helped health officials get a better handle on the situation.
Board member Dr. Jay Hayes also praised the local staff.
“I want to express my appreciation for what our health department gets done on a daily basis,” Hayes said.
Registrar Amber Shively also provided annual deaths which had occurred in Noble County during 2020.
Gaff stressed those numbers are only for those people who died in Noble County and did NOT include seriously ill COVID patients who ended up going to a Fort Wayne hospital before dying there.
Shively said 2020 numbers were not complete because of an issue with the state’s new recording system for the data, but that 416 death certificates had been registered, with another 8-10 pending.
Even with the pending deaths, fewer people died in the geographic confines of Noble County in 2020 than did in 2019 when the county recorded 438 deaths within its borders.
The average number of deaths from 2015-2018 was 359 per year.
Warrener expressed frustration with the state’s new system for recording births and deaths.
He said he recently tried to log into the system and was unable to do so. He then spent 45 minutes on hold with the state in an attempt to rectify the situation. Following that 45 minutes? He said he was hung up on.
“I couldn’t do it,” Warrener said of his attempt to log into the state’s new system. “It has not been well managed by the state.”
