Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records
Joshua L. Reynolds, 35, of the 2400 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested at 11:49 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Reynolds was held without bond.
Mary M. Scott, 37, of the 300 block of Park Avenue, New Castle, was arrested at 5:10 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Scott was held without bond.
Jennifer R. Smith, 26, of the 1500 block of Pike Street, Wabash, was booked at 9:10 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Dorothy Tipton, 20, of the 700 block of Briarwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:43 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Tipton was held on $2,500 bond.
Olive D. Watson, 20, of the 700 block of Briarwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:43 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault. Watson was held on $2,500 bond.
Megan D. Watts, 31, of the 5300 block of Ann Hackley Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Watts was held without bond.
Danny L. Whitfield, 31, of the 5200 block of East Wastington Street, Indianapolis, was arrested at 5:10 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Whitfield was held without bond.
Chantel H. Baker, 33, of the 600 block of West South Street, Albion, was booked at 10:10 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Erika L. Ladig, 36, of the 300 block of South C.R. 620W, Angola, was booked at 6;20 p.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Javier Lopez, 55, no address provided, was arrested at 4:13 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Lopez was held without bond.
Monique L. Napier, 30, of the 8800 block of North C.R. 550E, Kendallville, was booked at 9:22 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Kelsey L. Parks, 32, of the 600 block of Laramie Trace, Kendallville, was booked at 7:53 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Gerardo Perez-Hernandez, 27, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:19 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating without ever obtaining a license. Perez-Hernandez was held without bond.
Angela M. Williams, 36, of the 1900 block of Gerbera Crossing, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:41 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Williams was held without bond.
Michele L. Baisden, 56, of the 500 block of North Riley Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:11 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging a level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Baisden was held without bond.
Haley E. Miller, 21, of the 3300 block of Broadway Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony. Miller was held on $2,500 bond.
Gabriel S. Tijerina, 20, of the 100 block of Dorchester Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony’ and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Tijjerina was held on $2,500 bond.
Don Whitaker, 49, of the 11100 block of East Baseline Road, Avilla, was arrested at 7:41 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Whitaker was held on $2,500 bond.
Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday through Sunday morning, according to jail records
Julie Nicely, 38, of the 400 block of West Detroit Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Friday by LaGrange town police on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 16.
Caleb Miller, 18, of the 8800 block of West C.R. 750N, Shipshewana, was arrested at 4:14 a.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on charges of resisting and minor in possession. Miller posted bond and was released Friday.
Gordon Peterson, 47, of the 162000 block of Salem Street, Detroit, Michigan, was arrested at 12:59 p.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony.
Nitosha Savoie, 29, of the 200 block of North Sherman Street, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 5 felony.
Ron Slone, 37, of the 2200 block of C.R. 66, Auburn, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a Class C misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Joshua Riley, 31, of the 2400 block of Ponderosa Court, Elkhart, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided.
Scott Christner, 37, of the 200 block of Locust Street, Mendon, Michigan, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided.
Fredrick Wooward, 57, of the 10300 block of Walnut Street, Leo, was arrested at 3:57 a.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on a charge of driving while suspended.
