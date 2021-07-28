KENDALLVILLE — For the second time this month, a Kendallville Redevelopment Commissioner member is stepping down.
That leaves the five-member board with just three active members at the moment while awaiting replacements.
Logan Conley emailed a resignation note on Wednesday morning, stating that work and family commitments have not allowed him to fully engage with his role on the board.
Conley is the second resignation after Keith Ballard resigned his position earlier this month citing his busy work schedule.
"Like Keith, I have enjoyed my time on the RDC and have learned more about the city of Kendallville than ever before! For that I am grateful!" Conley said.
Conley said his work at The Crew, which will get busier now that school is coming back into session, volunteer work at his church, a new baby in his home and assisting with his grandmother following the recent passing of his grandfather are dominating his time right now.
Conley and Ballard both came on the board at the same time in January 2020 and both have exited at the same time in July 2021.
The commission, with oversees the city's tax increment financing funds that total about a half-million dollars in annual revenue each year, has seen significant turnover in its membership over the last two years.
Loren Allen is the longest tenured voting member currently in place, having first been appointed in January 2018
East Noble School Corp. representative Brent Durbin has actually been there the longest, but he serves as a non-voting school board representative and cannot officially influence the actions of the board beyond giving his input during discussion.
Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Johnson came on board in August 2019 after former chamber director Lynette Leamon retired.
Conley was appointed to replace Brad Graden, who left the commission in November 2019 when he was named the director of the Community Foundation of Noble County.
Ballard came on after the mayor filled the vacancy left by longtime RDC President Ray Scott, who left all of his board positions at the start of 2020 due to health issues.
Johnson was elevated to president of the board after former President Lance Harman resigned in February, citing disagreements with the board. Patrick Hess then replaced Harman on the board in March.
With the two resignations this month, that leaves Johnson, Allen and Hess, who was just hired this week as the county's Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director, as the three voting members with Durbin in his non-voting capacity.
The redevelopment commission, with its large coffers of tax money available to be used for project, is one of the city's prime funding mechanisms for accomplishing its revitalization and redevelopment goals.
The commission funds downtown facade grants, which have grown increasingly popular this year as numerous owners have tapped the board for 50/50 matching grants for building improvements, as well as providing large chunks of funds for other capital projects.
The commission funded the reconstruction and streetscape work on Fairview Boulevard, funded the bulk of the $1.53 million downtown streetscape project, put $500,000 toward upcoming construction of the new solar field being built on the former McCray Refrigerator factory site and chipped in $25,000 toward a pocket park project at the corner of Main and Rush streets across from City Hall.
If Kendallville receives a $2 million grant from the state through its new PreservINg Main Street program — Kendallville is one of five finalists for the pilot program that will be awarded at the end of August — the city will need to provide a 10% match, $200,000, and will likely look toward the commission for at least some, if not all, of that money.
