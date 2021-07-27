ALBION — Noble County’s proxy representative on the St. Joe River Basin Commission described the county’s involvement in the group is a chess game.
And the county — and the West Lakes chain in particular — is losing.
Dan Lash attends the river basin meetings as Noble County’s official representative when Commissioner Anita Hess cannot attend. When Hess is able to go, Lash attends anyway.
During Monday’s meeting, Lash called into question a conclusion written by the group which said there wasn’t anything that could be done to mitigate flood waters in the West Lakes chain. He said the commission’s view from the outset is that it doesn’t want water flowing uninhibited from the West Lakes chain because that water creates problems further down the watershed — water that residents in that area don’t want.
He said mitigation work being done by the West Lakes Association are in fact working, citing how quickly high water receded from a pair of heavy rain events earlier this month.
“They’re doing all they can,” Lash said of the association. “The river is working the way it’s supposed to.”
And it’s working because the association has been doing mitigation efforts such as helping to spray to kill vegetation and removing debris from the Elkhart River, both of which help deliver water from the 3-mile long transitional phase which leads from the chain downriver. The area is critical, Lash said, because there is little dropoff in that stretch of the river, which could lead to problems because the water isn’t moving quickly.
“The solution is maintaining that transition area,” Lash told the commissioners.
The commissioners took no formal action following Lash’s report.
Also Monday:
• The commissioners signed a three-year contract with Accurate Striping to provide striping services to county roads. The contract calls for the county to pay approximately $66,600 to stripe 890,000 linear feet of roadway this year, with set incremental increases each of the next two years.
The next lowest bidder on the project was going to charge the county $143,000 for a single year.
Accurate Striping has managed to avoid the supply shortage which has hit the rest of the construction sector hard, allowing it to keep its prices down.
“They have a large warehouse and have stock-piled materials,” Noble County Engineer Zack Smith said. “They’re familiar with our county. They’re familiar working with our staff.”
• Noble County Highway Department Superintendent Richard Rogers reported that the county had completed approximately 75% of its chip sealing work on county roadways, with approximately 18 miles left to do.
• The commissioners appointed Rick Krom to be their representative on the Bear Lake High Lakes Wolf Lake Regional Sewer District.
• The commissioners appointed Bill Ley to be their representative on the Avilla Plan Commission, replacing Bob Ley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.