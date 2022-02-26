BENTON — It was a different kind of win for the Class 2A No. 3 ranked Central Noble boys basketball team Friday at Fairfield.
The Cougars prevailed, 59-49, but Central Noble took an odd route to get to 22-2 on the season, 10-1 in Northeast Corner Conference games.
The Conner most effective from deep for the Cougars was Conner Lemmon.
The Essegian making clutch fourth-quarter baskets? That was Sam.
And the Wisconsin-bound Connor Essegian? Well, he sat for two minutes during crunch time as means of regaining his focus, according to coach John Bodey.
But all’s well that ends well.
Connor Essegian went 8-for-8 from the foul line in the final 27.8 seconds on his way to a game-high 26 points — 15 coming in the crucial fourth quarter.
Lemmon scored 11. Senior Logan Gard chipped in with nine points and 15 rebounds. Sophomore Jackson Andrews went 3-for-4 from the foul line in the final 1:48.
The Falcons (14-8, 8-3 in NECC games) got 14 points from senior Caleb Wright. Senior Braedon Helms and junior Seth Yoder each scored nine.
It was a nip-and-tuck affair all night. The two teams were tied at 21 with 6:03 to play in the third quarter, and the Falcons were within 32-29 with 6:50 left in the fourth.
From there, Gard hit two free throws to make the score 34-29 at the 6:28 mark of the final stanza.
The Central Noble defense forced a turnover, and Connor Essegian was fouled as he drove to the basket. The referee called the foul intentional. Essegian made both free throws to push the lead to 36-29, and the Cougars retained possession. Connor scored on a runner with 5:54 to play to make it 38-29.
The Falcons struggled to get back into the game from there.
With Central Noble leading 47-38 and 2:22 to go in the game, Connor Essegian was called for a charging foul. Bodey pulled the senior standout at that point.
“I just wanted him to get his focus,” Bodey said.
Apparently, it took some time.
Jackson made three of four free throws to push the lead to 10, but then the Falcons got hot, hitting desperation-type three-pointers on consecutive possessions to draw with 51-46 with 29.7 seconds to play.
After sitting for nearly two minutes, Bodey went back to Essegian, and he delivered.
He hit two free throws on Central Noble’s next possession to make it 53-46 with 27.8 seconds to play.
Fairfield came down and drilled another three-pointer to make it 53-49, but a Fairfield player threw the ball into the stands. That action drew a technical foul. Fairfield coach Derek Hinen earned his own technical foul as he reacted to the first.
Connor Essegian made four consecutive free throws on the technicals, and on Central Noble’s possession, he was fouled and hit two more.
Sam Essegian had four points in a 1:48 stretch of the fourth quarter to help the Cougars maintain their lead. Lemmon went 3-for-5 from beyond the arc for the contest.
Throw in Andrews’ free throw shooting and Gard’s rebounding, and it was the type of all-around performance which could serve the Cougars well when the Class 2A Westview Sectional opens next week.
“Other kids have to make plays for us to win that sectional,” Bodey said.
Aside from Lemmon’s stroke from deep, the rest of the Cougars were 3-for-12. Fairfield made good on 9-of-20 from behind the arc, 8-for-14 in the second half.
The Cougars bottled up Wright for the most part all game, however.
“We did a good job containing him,” Bodey said. ‘Our defense was good for most of the night.”
With the long range shots not falling, the Cougars scored the vast majority of their paints in the lane, particularly in the second half.
“We weren’t shooting really well,” Bodey said. “As we spaced (the floor), then we hit cutters for layups.”
