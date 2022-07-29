LAGRANGE — The Lakeland School Corporation is now is looking for a new superintendent to lead the school district.
Superintendent Dr. Greg Baker handed the school corporation his letter of resignation Tuesday, said a press release issued by the school corporation.
The press release gave no reason for Baker’s resignation.
Dr. Traci Blaize, the principal of Lakeland Primary School and the director of the school district’s preschool program, will assume the role of interim superintendent as the board searches for a new superintendent.
The board is expected to formally accept Baker’s resignation Monday at its regular board meeting.
Baker, the former principal at West Noble High School, was hired as Lakeland’s superintendent on April 21, 2021. He held the job for just more than one year.
Baker came to Lakeland following the retirement of previous superintendent Eva Merkel.
Merkel had seen Lakeland through a budget crisis that led to the district closing its elementary schools in Wolcottville and Howe and consolidating to three buildings.
Baker came in after those changes and after the major disruptions of COVID-19 in 2020 and early 2021.
The resignation is the latest shakeup in local school district administration.
Central Noble Superintendent Troy Gaff resigned this spring, leading to the Albion-based district selecting its primary school Principal Robby Morgan as its next leader.
Longtime Lakeland Principal Brad Targgart left to fill a vacancy at Central Noble Elementary left by the resignation of its principal this spring, too.
