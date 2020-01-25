For a county that frequently cites housing as a top issue to address, 2019 proves the problem still persists.
But looking to 2020 and beyond, things may start to improve.
After posting an increase in new home construction in 2018, building slumped significantly in 2019, dropping 32% year-to-year. In total, only 97 new home permits were given last year in the cities, towns and county.
That’s lower than both 2017 (113) and 2018 (141).
By comparison, Allen County had more housing starts in November, 123, than Noble County did all year, according to the Home Builders Association of Fort Wayne. From January-November 2019, Fort Wayne had 234 new homes, while the rest of Allen County had 889 permits.
The average price of the homes built in Noble County this year remained about the same — $224,455 — a price that’s still beyond what a family earning the county’s median income of about $52,000 could afford.
As for 2019, every community except for Avilla posted a decrease in new home startups.
Unincorporated Noble County, which annually contains most of the new building, dropped significantly from 85 startups in 2018 to just 53 last year.
Kendallville dropped from 22 to 15, Ligonier was down from 15 to 10, Rome City was down from seven to six, and Albion went from four startups to just one all year.
New construction costs also remain high. Ligonier had the lowest average cost at $193,174, while lakeside Rome City was again the county’s highest, this year with an average cost of $384,167, likely skewed upward by a few very-high-dollar homes.
Affordability of new homes remains an ongoing issue.
A common measure of housing affordability is that rent or mortgage payments should not take up more than 30% of a household’s income. But at a price point of about $225,000 mortgage payments, according to a calculator provided by financial advice website NerdWallet, range from $1,505 per month with no down payment, to $1,206 if a buyer manages to save up $45,000 for a 20% down payment — no small feat for a first-time buyer.
Noble County’s median income is $52,393, meaning a monthly gross income of about $4,366, 30% of which is $1,310.
By those calculations, anyone unable to make at least a 20% down payment would exceed the affordability guidelines.
While the 2019 building report may look pretty glum, the positive is that a few communities announced new residential startups last year, which should open up the possibility to new homes in those areas.
In April, Granite Ridge Builders closed on 24 acres and announced plans for a 60-home subdivision across from Kenney Park on Union Street. The developer broke ground on a model home in September, which is nearing completion after suffering weather delays.
In December, Granite Ridge’s vice president of sales said the company had “four or five sales and quite a few that have been bid.”
Also, in Albion, developer Keith Leatherman announced plans in September for two new phases totaling 21 more homes in Village of White Oaks on the west side of town.
And just this week, Kendallville announced that a developer was planning a 70-unit housing subdivision off Sherman Street near Waits Road, the first residential subdivision in Kendallville since the late 1990s.
Although Ligonier had a slightly down year in 2019, Mayor Patty Fisel is feeling optimistic about 2020, with good reason. Over the last few years, Ligonier has set itself up for growth by not only getting Granite Ridge’s 60-home commitment, but also by annexing 240 acres of ground on the south end of the city that could be opened for residential development at any time.
That kind of blank-slate space is something that no other city or town in Noble County can boast right now.
“You’ve got to be able to grow,” Fisel said. “That’s why we tried to be visionaries and do the annexation of the 240 acres. And although we haven’t done anything with it yet, we’re going to. It’s going to happen. It’s just a matter of time.”
With the model house across from Kenney Park now completed, Fisel said Granite Ridge is ready to move into a full-on building mode of new homes. That’s a site where residents should expect to see new homes going up throughout 2020.
“They have applications to build more homes. They’re moving, they’re not just building the show house. They’re going to concentrate on that, I can see it moving. I feel good about it, I really do. I think we’re on the move,” Fisel said.
The price point of Ligonier’s new homes — which have a floor of about $180,000 for a ranch but can run upward of $300,000 for a bigger model decked out with features — may be a little high for a first-time buyer early in their careers, but the new homes could be an option for established families who want to upgrade or even older folks who maybe want to downsize out of an older, larger home they’ve owned for years to smaller one-story, Fisel said.
Even if people in their 20-somethings can’t afford the new homes, the upgrade crowd can help to indirectly create housing for younger people when they vacate their existing home.
Right now, inventory is so low that Fisel knows people are being pushed out of Ligonier. Just this week, the mayor said she talked to a young woman who said she’ll be moving to Kimmell where they have a few mobile homes available, with hopes that somewhere in the near future they can find something affordable and move back to the city.
“It seems like the demand for housing is so great, but what that tells me, we’ve got more people here. We’ve got people who are coming in, people are wanting to move in, as soon as they can find anything,” Fisel said.
For Kendallville, housing was a top issue for candidates seeking office in 2019 and the city has already made more progress in the first month of 2020 than it has in the last 20 years.
The new subdivision, which is currently planned to have 56 single-family homes and 14 retirement-style villas, is the first subdivision in Kendallville since Orchard Place was platted.
“Good things are coming, just stand by,” Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said on Tuesday, a day before the new development was announced.
Handshoe said the city has also tried to interest developers in land on Drake Road west of S.R. 3, in the area where East Noble originally wanted to build its new middle school, but developers have been turned off by some topographical aspects of that land.
While adding new housing is a focus, Kendallville is also continuing to highlight neighborhood revitalization as another path to grow the city’s housing stock.
Kendallville has been active in identifying severely dilapidated properties, condemning them and demolishing them in recent years, but the legal process is long and the demolitions are costly.
Last year, a new nonprofit, Kendallville Restorations Inc., was founded with the goal of purchasing some troubled properties, rehabbing them and then reselling them, thus preventing some homes — mainly focused in Main Street corridor north of the railroad tracks — from going from bad to unsalvagable.
“That’s another approach of rehabbing, what’s worthy of being rehabbed instead of torn down,” Handshoe said.
