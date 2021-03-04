INDIANAPOLIS — LaGrange County’s Pumpkinvine Nature Trail and two walking paths in Kendallville along the U.S. 6 corridor were two of the 18 recipients of new Next Level Trails grants from the state.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Bortner announced awards totaling $29.6 million for 70 miles of new trail development as a part of the second round of the Next Level Trails program.
The the local projects make up $1.38 million of that total.
Shipshewana is receiving the larger of the two grants totaling $953,482 for development of the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail in western LaGrange County. The money will fund about 1 mile of trail east into Shipshewana from its current ending point at C.R. 850W.
The Pumpkinvine extension will bring the trail into town ending at North Park, which connects the path to a nearby parking lot and bathroom facilities at the park near Depot Street, which will serve as a new trailhead for the east end of the trail.
The Pumpkinvine trail, once connected to the town, can take people from Shipshewana to Middlebury and then to Goshen, where it connects into other trail systems in Elkhart County.
In Kendallville, the city received $428,784 for what’s being called the Grand Army of the Republic Trail, which is actually two sections of walking path that will help connect existing trails through the city and also offer a safety improvement to pedestrians and bicyclists. The two segments total about 0.9 miles of new asphalt trail.
On the west end, the trail will connect the Fishing Line Trail — which runs from Rome City to Kendallville — where it currently ends at Friendly Village near Fair Street to existing paths on Fairview Boulevard near the entrance to ACRES Land Trust preserve.
Further east, the city will establish a trail along U.S. 6 extending from Allen Chapel Road to Walmart, a project the city has been pursuing as a way to get pedestrians walking to Walmart off the highway.
Kendallville had submitted both projects to Next Level Trails in the first round, but was not selected in the May 2019 inaugural award.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe was one of Holcomb’s guests on the Thursday afternoon statewide press conference and talked about how the local projects will not only help close a last gap in a regional trail, but also represent a safety improvement for city residents.
“Now this will connect Kendallville to Rome City, so it will be 11 miles of trail,” Handshoe said. “This will provide a safe walking path or bike riding path to our local Walmart. We see local families with strollers out on the berm of U.S. 6 walking to Walmart and its so dangerous. So this will be so great not for just the athletic fun aspect of our community, this will also be a safe way for our citizens to travel.”
Local trails groups have been talking about multi-county network connections in the future, with the Pumpkinvine some day connecting to the Hawpatch Trail — which is aimed at taking people in southern LaGrange County from Topeka to Wolcottville — and then connecting to the Fishing Line Trail, which starts in Rome City and runs to Kendallville.
Noble Trails Inc. has also talked in the past about going from Kendallville to Avilla some day, too.
The second round of funding comes after Indiana launched the Next Level Trails program in May 2019. In the initial launch, the state funded 17 projects for about $24.7 million.
In total, Next Level Trails has awarded $54.3 million in funding for more than 112 miles of trail throughout Indiana.
Holcomb touted trails at not just a quality of life amenity for residents, but expanding trails are connecting communities and outdoor recreation has recently become more popular than ever following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had 2 million more visitors to our state parks last year during a global pandemic just proving that people are excited to get out and experience the great outdoors and take it in and take a deep breath of fresh air,” Holcomb said. “And we have so much beauty surrounding us we want to continue to make investments in these local amenities.
“Visitors are taking us up and hopefully those visitors come here to stay permanently,” Holcomb said.
Next Level Trails is the largest infusion of trails funding in state history. The $90 million grant program is divided into two components: a $70 million fund for regional projects and a $20 million fund for local projects. A total of $30 million was available for the second round, $25 million for regional projects and $5 million for local projects. The increased interest in outdoor recreation Indiana residents displayed during the pandemic further demonstrates the need for such projects.
“Hoosiers visited trails and parks this past year in unprecedented numbers,” Bortner said. “Demand for trails has never been higher, and we are excited to partner with local governments and non-profits to build these important community assets.”
The state received second-round applications for 62 projects in 36 counties this round, requesting a total of more than $93 million for more than 158 proposed miles of hiking, biking and riding trails. That total included 20 new applications and 42 returning applications from the first round. The DNR reviewed the applications for eligibility, and a multi-agency committee evaluated the proposals based on the Next Level Trails program objectives.
In addition to the $29.6 million awarded through Next Level Trails, the 18 second-round grant recipients contributed $21.9 million in matching value, resulting in a $51.5 million total investment in trails. The program requires a minimum 20% project match, which can include monetary contributions, land value, and in-kind donations of materials and labor.
Holcomb said the investment in both urban and rural communities is aimed at keeping the entire state competitive and attractive to new residents and building the trails network can help bridge the gaps between urban, suburban and rural zones in the state.
“When we look at Indiana’s future we look at our assets and our deficiencies or threat, one is population scarcity. We’re constantly trying to attract talent,” Holcomb said. “We’re an in-migration state right now and folks want to live in communities that check a number of boxes and local amenities are so important.
“These projects are so exciting because they foster the collaboration,” Holcomb said.
Handshoe built off that notion, pointing out that Kendallville’s trails program has been an ongoing collaboration between dedicated Noble Trails Inc. volunteers, the city, business owners who gave the needed land to the city instead of having the city buy it and the Indiana Department of Transportation that helped address some issues with the engineering plan near U.S. 6.
Next Level Trails is part of Holcomb’s $1 billion Next Level Connections infrastructure program, which accelerates the completion of major highway projects, expands access to rural broadband services and pursues the expansion of rail projects in northwest Indiana.
Holcomb and the DNR also announced details of the third round of Next Level Trails. A total of $35 million will be available, including $25 million for regional projects and $10 million for local projects.
Applications will be accepted starting Nov. 1 and are due to the DNR by Dec. 1. DNR will announce details for an applicant workshop webinar later this year.
More information can be found at on.IN.gov/nextleveltrails.
