Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Lemuel C. Pena, 38, of the 1000 block of Sunnyside Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of residential entry (trespassing-no intent of felony theft), a Level 6 felony. Pena was held on $2,500 bond.
Adam M. Pontius, 39, of the 500 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:06 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further warrant information provided. Pontius was held on $2,500 bond.
Michael K. Walley, 40, of the 6600 block of North Fifth Trail, North Webster, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Thursday on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Walley was held on $2,500 bond.
Tracie M. Willis, 47, of the 4800 block of North C.R. 850E, Leesburg, was arrested at 9:54 a.m. Thursday by Albion police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 5 felony. Willis was held without bond.
Skyler A. Woods, 25, of the 1400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:34 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of theft-shoplifting, with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion, a Level 6 felony. Woods was held on $2,500 bond.
Jason L. Layton, 29 of the 1600 block of Saint Marys Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:52 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Layton was held without bond.
Jerry L. Neuman, 52, of th3 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:57 a.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Neuman was held on $2,500 bond.
Joseph A. Newsome, 36, of the 600 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:04 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Newsome was held without bond.
Daniel M. Lillegard, 29, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was booked at 9:56 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence. No further information provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.