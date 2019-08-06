Wolcottville man injured in motorcycle crash
LAGRANGE — A Wolcottville man is in a Fort Wayne hospital recovering from injuries he received Thursday night after being ejected from a motorcycle involved in a high speed chase.
Benjamin Ray Hovis was injured when he was ejected from the motorcycle near the intersection of S.R. 9 and C.R. 300S. The police report did not identify Hovis as the motorcycle’s driver.
According to that report, a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop the motorcycle for disregarding the traffic signal at the intersection of S.R. 9 and U.S. 20 in LaGrange.
The deputy attempted to stop the motorcycle but the driver of that vehicle sped away, heading south on S.R. 9, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph. The report said deputies involved quickly terminated the pursuit but followed the motorcycle without their lights and sirens activated. The report said the motorcyclists failed to negotiate the slight curve in the roadway and crashed.
Hovis was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital and later transferred to the Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
The incident remains under investigation. Alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor to the accident.
Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — The following people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail.
Denise Teeter, 57, of the 400 block of North Steuben Street, LaGrange, was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Charles Logston, 61, of the 400 block of North Steuben Street, LaGrange, was arrested on charges Wednesday of possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Staniela King, 29 of the 13000 block of North Drive N, Battle Creek, Michigan, was arrested on Wednesday on a warrant for auto theft.
Christopher Damron, 48, of the 1900 block of Deerfield Lane, Kendallville, was arrested on Saturday on a charge of methamphetamine.
Brandon Ewing, 31, of the 5900 block of North State Road 327, Orland, was arrested Saturday and charged with driving while suspended.
Dashae Shumante, 23, of the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue, Evanston, Illinois, was arrested Saturday on charges of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, refusal to identify and possession of marijuana.
Allison Marciniak, 30 of the 600 block of C.R. West 400N, was arrested Saturday and charged with driving while suspended.
