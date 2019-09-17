HOWE — Business at Howe’s Gathering Place restaurant has gotten a little quieter these past couple of weeks since a road construction project shut down the road right in front of the restaurant.
The restaurant sits inside the construction zone, where crews are rebuilding a portion of S.R. 120 in Howe. The current construction project has shut down Howe’s business district as construction workers tear out the old road and roadbed and rebuild the town’s storm drainage system.
No one here disputes that the work needed to be done. It’s been decades since the state has invested this kind of money and time in the state road.
But no matter how well planned the project is, the construction is cutting into the bottom line of many Howe businesses.
Toni Collins, a waitress at Howe’s Gathering Place restaurant, said business is down by as much as 50%. The work isn’t expected to be finished until October.
Collins said she wouldn’t be surprised to see construction delayed until November because of all the weather delays that have slowed progress on the project.
Collins has been working at the restaurant for seven years now and knows almost all of her customers by name. Mornings are usually the busiest time of day at the Gathering Place, but things have slowed during the breakfast hours too, she said. Many of the restaurant’s regular customers are elderly, and some of those regulars have simply stopped showing up because of the construction.
“Its kind of sad. We really miss them,” Collins said.
Construction has made it tough to get to the restaurant’s front door. Collins said the restaurant’s owner created a new, temporary customer parking lot behind the building. But that lot requires patrons to park in a gravel lot and walk down an unimproved alleyway to the business’s front door. That’s proved to be a hardship for some customers.
“We have some customers who simply can’t walk that far,” said Collins.
Across the way, Horizon Bank is still open, but its drive-through is closed. Horizon is located right in the middle of the ongoing project and roadwork took away customer parking in front of the bank. The bank has remained open but it takes a little work just to get to the lobby.
“We have some parking on the east side of the building, we still have access to the building from Third Street,” said Jeff Gatton, market president of the bank. “Traditionally, that’s often been used by our employees, but our employees are now parking much further away from the building so customers can utilize that parking lot. We do have a walkway that gives access to the front door. Right now, that’s the best we can do.”
Over at Puppy Love, Howe’s long standing dog grooming business, owner Wendy Stevens said its been tough getting the word out to her customers that construction made it harder to get inside the business. The parking that used to be located in front of her business is gone, and the sidewalk leading up to its front door will disappear soon.
That means customers really need to park along Howe’s Town Square Park and walk with their animals to Puppy Love’s back door. Many don’t realize that’s an option.
“Customers call us and tell us they’re lost and can’t make it to the building,” Stevens said. “We tried to talk them into driving to the town’s square and then we will walk over to meet them and get their dog.”
Like the restaurant, Stevens said many of her clients are elderly and are having to walk two or three blocks safely can be a real issue. Stevens said her staff is happy to walk out to the car and get the animal if that helps keep people safe. She estimates her business is down by 30 to 40 percent.
Still, Stevens tries to keep a good attitude about the roadwork that’s expected to be finished sometime next month.
“It could be worse, and we know they’re trying their hardest,” she explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.