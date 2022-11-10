Several booked
into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Brent D. Brown, 50, of the 3200 block of C.R. 63, Butler, was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Brown was held on $2,500 bond.
Fredrick D. Curtis, 44, of the 2400 block of West Charles Street, Muncie, was arrested at 6:07 a.m. Monday by Ligonier police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Rebecca C. Essig, 56, of the 00 block of EMS Lane T34D1, Leesburg, was arrested at 8:43 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; operating while intoxication-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08%-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Essig was held on $2,500 bond.
Justin W. Lipscomb, 34, of the 1400 block of West North Street, Kendallville, was booked at 3:51 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 5 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Amber D. Morgan, 34, of the 700 block of Briarwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:28 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Morgan was held without bond.
David L. Ramer, 56, of the 100 block of Evans Drive, Fremont, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. Monday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Amber N. Steffe, 26, of the 400 block of North Liberty Street, Albion, was arrested at 3:51 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Steffe was held without bond.
Cain O. Williams, 40, of the 100 block of North Second Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 1:27 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Williams was held without bond.
Corey D. Seafolk, 34, of the 2000 block of South C.R. 800W, Hudson, was booked at 9:36 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.