KENDALLVILLE — The lone resolution on Monday night’s Kendallville Common Council agenda was tabled after a minor procedure inquiry by councilman Steven Clouse.
Representatives from Bollhoff Inc., 2705 Marion Dr., in Kendallville, were on hand asking for a five year tax abatement on $1.109 million in personal property improvements.
When the resolution came forth Clouse questioned the recommendation, which came from the Kendallville Economic Development Advisory Committee. The EDAC made the recommendation without having a quorum during its Dec. 16, 2019 meeting.
“If they are going to give us a recommendation I think they should have a quorum,” Clouse said. “If that step is there we should require a quorum.”
Despite questioning the process Clouse said he didn’t have an issue with the tax abatement.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe, a member of the EDAC, said only seven members of the board were present at the Dec. 16 meeting. A quorum of the EDAC is nine. EDAC bylaws state there must be a quorum for the board to make a recommendation.
Councilman Jim Dazey, who brought the resolution forth said, he didn’t have a problem approving the resolution, but he would also move to table the issue.
With that, Councilman Regan Ford removed his second and the issue was tabled until the Jan. 21 meeting.
An EDAC meeting will be held before the Jan. 21 Common Council meeting and a recommendation from a quorum of the board will be sent back to council.
The tax abatement comes with no new jobs at Bollhoff Inc., it would however allow the company to retain three of its employees. The company’s starting wage is $17.89.
General Manager Chris Lautzenhiser said, the two week delay wouldn’t be a hardship for the company. The company is currently waiting on the delivery of the three new pieces of machinery.
The city granted Bollhoff Inc., a seven-year tax abatement for $3.15 million in new equipment in July 2018.
(0) comments
