LIGONIER — Ligonier’s Redevelopment Commission gave its blessing Wednesday to 10-year tax abatements for real property and personal property for Star of the West Milling Company’s major expansion project. Both resolutions will go to the city council for final approval.
Karina Spencer, vice president of flour production for Star of the West, said the expansion will add 20,000 hundred-weight units to the mill’s flour output. A hundred-weight unit is 100 pounds of flour. The mill’s storage capacity will increase by 2 million bushels. The Ligonier plant will also produce a ready-to-eat flour innovation in the new mill.
The expansion includes a new seven-story slipform building for mill operations, and the addition of 14 employees to the current workforce of 24. Spencer said the concrete pour for the slipform structure is expected in November.
The commission also approve a facade grant of $10,975 to Tom Wigent for his property at 321-323 S. Cavin St. in downtown Ligonier. Wigent said he is replacing the building’s roof, with the facade grant covering half of the cost.
Heather Presley and Ryan Chasey of Housing Resource Hub gave a brief presentation on how their non-profit organization addresses housing shortages with tools such as residential Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts, a Club 720 personal wealth-building app, and partnerships with developers and financial lenders.
The presentation sparked an hour-long discussion of what a housing catalyst site might look like in Ligonier, and how the site could be developed using the Hub’s methods and tools.
Presley said the Hub is community driven, not developer driven, and is not government subsidized housing.
Housing Resource Hub is working with the Be Noble economic development organization and meeting with community leaders to share information. The Hub has projects in Topeka and Wabash, among others.
The Hub’s analysis of Noble County’s housing market can be found on the Be Noble website, Presley said.
In the meeting that followed, the board of works accepted a quote of $10,505.58 from Northeast Indiana Roof for a new roof on the street department building. Funds left over from a backhoe purchase will be used to pay for the roof.
The board learned that Peerless performed a well field inspection and discovered a broken part, which will require the pulling up of the 180-foot well to repair. Peerless estimated the cost at $5,400 but noted that more broken parts may be discovered when the well is pulled.
The board approved repairs not to exceed $10,000 for preventative maintenance and repairs to the 1920 well.
