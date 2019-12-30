ALBION — A work release inmate who failed to return to the Noble County Jail after being let out on a temporary pass is now back in custody.
On Saturday, work release inmate Joseph Stevens was released from the jail at 11:42 a.m. on a four-hour pass in order to go to an Avilla residence.
Inmates in the work release program can earn passes for short releases from the jail for good behavior and compliance with the program. Those passes allow the inmates serving a work release sentence to visit family, attend appointments or other purposes.
Stevens was supposed to return to the jail by 4 p.m. but, according to the Noble County Sheriff's Department, failed to return on time.
Police issued a public call for help locating Stevens, who was last seen getting into an older-model white sedan, according to a news release.
As of Monday morning at approximately 6 a.m., the sheriff indicated that Stevens had been located and returned to the jail. He will likely face a new criminal charge of failure to return to lawful detention, according to the sheriff.
Stevens is in the jail serving time on two separate convictions from Aug. 13 on charges of stalking, a Level 6 felony, domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
In the stalking/invasion of privacy case, he was ordered to serve one year on work release, with 30 months suspended to probation. In the domestic/strangulation case, he was sentenced to 502 days, with credit for 448 days credit, amounting to an additional 54 days on work release.
Stevens has a long criminal record of mostly misdemeanors and low-level felony counts stretching back to 2003.
The most serious charge in his history is from 2011, when he was convicted on a Class B felony charge of dealing methamphetamine and was sentenced to eight years in prison.
