ALBION — Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff has given the town of Albion the green light. And the blue light. And the orange, red and even violet lights.
Christmas Village, in a coronavirus-shortened form, will go on.
During Tuesday’s Albion Town Council meeting, Councilwoman Chris Magnuson announced that she herself would be escorting Santa into town, where he will set up with Mrs. Claus in Grace Christian Church for pictures with children.
“Santa is coming,” Magnuson announced. “We got approval from Dr. Gaff.”
Magnuson is also a member of the Albion Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the annual Christmas in the Village with the Christmas in the Village Committee organized by Tammy Luce.
This year’s event, which has been trimmed considerably due to COVID-19 precautions, will include a giveaway of five golden tickets with special prizes, according to Luce.
The event wi ll be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
Organizers will have five Golden Tickets hidden in candy bags. Winners will receive either a Noble County Gift Basket ($45 value), including gifts made in Noble County or win one of four Albion Chamber Bucks ($25) to be used in town.
Organizers will be social distancing family groups. Only 25 people will be allowed in the Grace Christian Church at any one time.
Masks will be required to visit with Santa. Hand sanitizer and gloves will be on hand to protect families.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the council voted unanimously to pass its 2021 salary ordinance on first reading. A second reading of the ordinance is expected to come at the Dec. 8 council meeting.
The Albion Town Council tabled its 2021 salary ordinance on Nov. 10, but the issue had nothing to do with the 2.35% wage increase budgeted for town employees.
Instead, the issues arose concerning changing the status of some employees from salaried to full-time and for how comp time was distributed.
“I think it’s best if we table them,” Council president Vicki Jellison said at the time.
The new salary ordinance would have forced some police department employees to take overtime instead of comp time, a move that would seriously impact the budget of Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole, he said.
Per state statute, police and fire employees are treated differently than other town employees, according to Cole.
As a general rule, most town employees have been using comp time instead of claiming overtime, which allows the employees more time off during the year and saves the town money by not having to pay overtime.
The other main sticking point to the Nov. 10 discussions were how comp time was being given.
Full-time employees in the street, water and park departments were receiving an hour of comp time for every overtime hour they worked.
The new ordinance would call for those employees to receive a 1/2 hour for every hour of overtime worked.
This would coincide with the overtime pay, which is dispersed at 1 1/2 times the regular hourly rate for full-time employees.
