ALBION — With no other bridges in need of immediate replacement, the Noble County Highway Department is looking for its next big road project.
With federal road grants available each year, highway engineer Zack Smith said he rather not pass up the opportunity for big grant dollars.
Noble County has frequently utilized Local Public Agency road work grants, which are offered by the state but funded through federal highway dollars. In the past, Noble County has leaned heavily on those grants to pay for expensive bridge replacements.
Five years ago, 16 bridges in Noble County — 25% of its bridge inventory — were in need of replacement. As of this year, there are no more LPA-program-eligible bridges in the county as the program has already helped fund multiple replacements totaling millions of dollars.
As such, Smith said he’s on the hunt for new projects that might qualify for future grant cycles. As of right now, two potential projects are being investigated, one being a major repair on Old S.R. 3 between Avilla and LaOtto and one being an intersection safety upgrade north of Kendallville.
“If we had a bridge that was eligible that would always be my first priority,” Smith said. “This would be the next best priority to look at some of these road jobs.”
Old S.R. 3 is a popular local route for drivers heading south out of Avilla, but the roadway in that area has suffered from some uneven settling, which is causing cracks in the roadway that can’t simply be repaired by laying new asphalt.
As an old highway, the county doesn’t have detailed information on the structure of the road, so Smith said he’s gathering more information about the anatomy of that road and what it would take to fix it.
“We may need to do a full reconstruction,” Smith said. “It’s kind of a maintenance nightmare to continually maintain something like that.”
The road is currently classified as a rural route, so Smith said the county is going through a reclassification process. In order to be eligible, the road would need to be a “primary collector,” a main route that carries higher traffic counts.
Currently, traffic counts average about 2,000 vehicles per day, with more closer to Avilla than out in the country, Smith said.
The second possible project being researched is a possible intersection upgrade at an unusual three-way crossroads at Riley Street, Wayne Center Road and Appleman Road north of Kendallville.
The intersection, located just west of Wayne Center Elementary, is three-way intersection, but isn’t built like a typical T-intersection.
Instead, the intersection has two additional curves, one for southbound traffic coming off Wayne Center road and wanting to head south on Riley Street and one coming off Riley Street for northbound traffic wanting to head east on Appleman Road toward the school.
There haven’t been many accidents in the area and most local drivers are familiar with how to maneuver the unusual intersection, but with the school there and with possible development to Kendallville’s north, it’s an area to investigate for a different configuration, Smith said.
“Long term with that being more developed, the school being there ... a roundabout or some other type of traffic pattern maybe make more sense long term,” Smith said.
Noble County currently does not have any roundabouts, but the circular intersections are generally well-suited for areas where roads don’t meet at typical 90-degree angles.
Roundabouts also historically have lower accidents rates and less serious accidents than standard intersections.
“Nobody blows a roundabout. It’s typically low speed … because everyone is going in there a little bit careful,” Councilman Jerry Jansen said after sharing a bit of his knowledge about roundabouts.
Roundabouts are much more common around central Indiana — and, to some respects, become a hallmark of upscale suburbs like Carmel — but can also be found in downtown Angola and northern Fort Wayne around the Union Chapel Road/Interstate 69 area.
Smith said that once the information-gathering process is complete, the county could scope out potential projects and see whether either would make a good fit for future LPA programs.
