LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners voted Monday to double the fee it charges to license Amish buggies. That fee is now set at $200 a year per buggy and will climb an additional $10 a year for the next ten years to $300 annually.
The money raised will help to fund road projects. LaGrange County already has an extensive horse troughing road repair program, created to fill in and repair the damage done to asphalt county roads by horseshoes.
Commissioner Terry Martin, president of the board of commissioners, said the commissioners made the move to add additional resources to the funds available to the county to repair local roads. Roads, or rather disappointment over bad roads, are the number one complaint the commissioners hear, he added.
“This is just something we have to do,” Martin said. “People want the roads fixed. This money raised will all go to repairing roads.”
LaGrange County has required buggy plates for years, but those fees were somewhat inexpensive, especially compared to motor vehicle traffic. And buggy traffic is hard on paved surfaces, like asphalt roads, and over time well creates a unique trough down the center of each traffic lane on well-used county roads.
All horse-drawn buggies that operate on any local road or highway must obtain a license to be on those roads. Those licenses, by law, must be obtained between March 1 and May 15 of each year. Any attempt to license a buggy after that deadline will be assessed a late fee.
Each horse-drawn buggy must obtain a license and those licenses are nontransferable. Licensed buggy will display a license plate, similar to motor vehicles.
The fees will be collected and the licenses issued by the township trustee in the township where the buggy is registered. The ordinance names the trustees as ex officio county agents. The trustees’ offices will be paid $6 for every plate he or she issues.
In addition, the trustees must enter the information about the buggy into a county-created database.
The commissioners also opted to pass a second ordinance Monday, one designed to put “a little tooth” into the new buggy ordinance, outlining the penalties and fines anyone caught ignoring the new buggy licensing ordinance can expect to face, including a paragraph that would require a late fee of $20.
In other matters, the commissioners permitted LaGrange County Highway Department Engineer Tharon Morgan to apply for a Community Crossing grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation for $1 million to rebuild C.R. 1150E north of Stroh.
The commissioners also permitted the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office to sell two older and well-used vehicles in its fleet of cars. Those cars will be offered up at auction.
The commissioners also gave the LaGrange County attorney permission to get involved and if needed file a lawsuit against communication company ATT in order to resolve an ongoing issue with radio and dispatch equipment installed at the sheriff’s office dispatch center two years ago that remains unused. LaGrange County Sheriff Tracy Harker told the commissioners that AT&T’s responsibilities to allow that equipment to access the frequencies used by the sheriff’s office has yet to be fulfilled. Harker said The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has the same problem. The Motorola dispatching counsels and radio links were purchased for $339,000 in 2021, and installed but have never been operational.
The commissioners also gave its maintenance department permission to start a project to remodel the main floor of the LaGrange County Office building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.