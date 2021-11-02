KENDALLVILLE — As Sam Erwin walked around the room where the equipment for making coffee is, he showed how Turning Point Coffee Company has started a new venture in its business, selling k-cups for Keurig coffee machines.
It’s a new innovation at the already-innovative student-run coffee company at the alternative school serving West Noble and other area students.
Along with Central Noble’s Deja Brew cafe, the two school-based coffee outfits are continuing to give students a glimpse at business, one cup at a time. And both shops have recently received a boost from the Community Foundation of Noble County to keep the lessons pouring.
At Turning Point, what started as a coffee roasting outfit is now expanding to new products and giving students new experiences working the business.
“We are just getting on board with doing k-cups. This is our newest venture we begun recently,” Erwin said.
The company has black boxes full of k-cups they have ready for sale. He presented the machine used for clamping down the tin foil lids onto the plastic cups using heat to seal the lid onto the cup. The machine gets to 180 degrees Fahrenheit to help seal the cups, then presses down on it using pressured air to seal the cups.
Erwin works at the Turning Point Educational Center in Ligonier, where he works with local at-risk high school students who are having academic or disciplinary issues, or other students who just struggle in the typical classroom environment.
“We often monitor for things here like bullying,” he said. “Students here are able to get more one-on-one attention and they are able to get help with schoolwork in a slower paced environment.”
The learning center also has teachers and counselors on hand to work with students with whatever their needs may be.
Erwin, also a pastor at Broadway Christian Chapel in Ligonier, first got interested in joining with Turning Point when he was brought in as a guest speaker to talk about God and religion with students.
“After speaking with students at Turning Point, I loved how they were able to reach students and provide them with love and care,” he said.
He was the main person involved in starting the coffee business at the learning center. When starting out, Erwin had no prior knowledge about making coffee before starting the business, so he and all the students were starting the business from scratch.
Turning Point Coffee began operations in January 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic made its way across the United States and shut most things down.
“We believed starting a coffee business would help students get the opportunity to do work-based learning and learn hands-on skills they could use in the future,” he said.
The coffee business provides a different angle to learning than what traditional school teachers would do. Many of the students are involved with the coffee business and have learned how to roast coffee beans, grind the beans and package them to have them ready to sell to customers.
Erwin spent time prior to starting the business getting trained how to make coffee and operate the different equipment. He said they brought the students on trips to local coffee places like Utopian Coffee Roastery in Fort Wayne to learn about the process and business side.
“Students have learned the process of roasting coffee beans quite well now for the most part, but still often need to be monitored,” he said.
Students receive academic credit for working at the coffee business after working 40 hours at it.
He said Turning Point hopes to further integrate the coffee business into the students’ academic work.
The revenue from the coffee business goes directly into the learning center and is used as a way of investing in the students.
“It’s the reason we’re able to provide the resources for our students,” he said.
Turning Point recently received a grant worth $5,000 from the Community Foundation of Noble County. He said this grant helped them start their k-cup production.
Turning Point has about 36 students enrolled this semester and he said many of the students find making coffee therapeutic.
“Not many of them drink it, but they find it to be a fun process and a benefit to them,” he said.
The company is now selling its coffee to local coffee shops in the area, with nearly 30-40 pounds of coffee sold a week.
He finds running a coffee shop is more difficult to do in a rural area since its small.
“It often requires more marketing and we have local shops who have helped us with that,” he said.
Even local churches have been buying their coffee and they continue to see their business traffic gradually increase.
The students are a part of the company’s foresight. He said they get to participate in the direction of the company and bring new ideas to the table.
Turning Point Coffee is not yet a self-sustaining business and has mostly relied on grants, but Erwin believes it will take the business up to five years to become sustainable.
Students who work at the business have found the job of making coffee satisfying.
Malkia Lindsey, a ninth-grade student from Fairfield, is involved in making k-cups. She said she enjoys filling the k-cups with coffee and putting them through the machine.
“It allows me to take a break from all my schoolwork and getting my mind off of anything school-related,” she said.
East of Ligonier and into Albion, students at Central Noble Junior/Senior High School have also been running their own coffee shop inside the school and have continued to work to grow that business.
Their cafe, Deja Brew, started last school year from the ground up.
“Much of what we did last year was working out the kinks,” said Michelle Sirois, who teaches a marketing class at the high school and works with students in operating the business. “Students helped with designing the café.”
Students who work at Deja Brew helped design the layout of what the café was going to look like. This required a lot of work and renovations in order to get the business up and running. The ceiling and the flooring had to be replaced and a wall had to be opened up in order to have more space.
She said they also had to comply with rules required by the state health department that includes keeping a count of how many calories are in their beverages.
Deja Brew also received a $5,000 grant as well from the Community Foundation of Noble County for its work in youth entrepreneurship.
Since opening back in the spring of 2021, the café has been able to become profitable. Their profits go directly to other student organizations at the high school.
Unlike Turning Point which is doing its own roasting, Deja Brew is just sales, with their coffee supply coming from local company Country Roads Coffee.
They’ve been with other suppliers prior and have hit some bumps in the road with experiencing shortages due to issues with the supply chain.
The idea for the coffee shop was through Sirois’ marketing and entrepreneurship classes. Students who work at the business receive class credits they can use at Ivy Tech Community College.
“It was chaotic starting out since many students had to split time between classes and projects along with this,” she said.
Students in the classes have learned about managing expenses and the basics of running a business as a whole.
Aunna Jackson, a junior at Central Noble who started working at Deja Brew this semester, said they have learned how to make lattes and the types of ingredients they need to make the different drinks.
“I joined because I’ve become interested in business and it’s something I might want to do in the future,” Jackson said.
One of her struggles starting out was trying to figure out how to do everything so fast and make the different drinks. The café serves iced coffee, smoothies and frappes.
Deja Brew also offers delivery service to students and staff around the high school and elementary school. Only teachers at the elementary school can order items from Deja Brew. Middle schoolers are only allowed to purchase decaffeinated drinks, which people can order items on their phone and get it delivered right to their classrooms.
Deja Brew has also set up stands at events around school including football games and shows at the auditorium.
Emma Sensibaugh, junior at Central Noble, said it’s fun working there despite being sometimes confusing and hectic.
“I normally work at the cash register and it has really taught me about costs and gross product,” Sensibaugh said. “We’ve also learned about reaching out to more people and marketing ourselves more.”
The calorie count is something that’s a turnoff for students at the café. She said it can often not make things as tasty as it should.
“We still have positive feedback despite that,” she said.
