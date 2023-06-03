KENDALLVILLE — Every law enforcement officer in Indiana is required to undergo two hours of firearms training/qualification each year.
Consider the Kendallville Police Department a bunch of overachievers.
According to firearms instructor Detective Angie Handshoe, the department will be offering 16 hours this year — eight times the state minimum requirements.
“Why would anyone do the bare minimum?” Handshoe said. “We are striving to be the best we can be.”
“Training is paramount,” Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters said.
Like most everyone else, police officers can be having an “off day” when a firearms training day comes around. Having more training will lead to more officers having an “off day” during the training.
That’s important, Handshoe said.
“You need to know that you can perform even on an off day,” Handshoe said.
On a warm, sunny afternoon, Handshoe was going through qualifications with Patrolman Clinton Custer. The course and shooting stances and distances Custer had to navigate are all set by the ILEA.
Custer shot at what the ILEA considers an “expert” level.
But even good shooters need to practice.
“It’s very important,” Custer said. “It makes you keep your skills sharp.”
Custer spent eight years in the infantry in the U.S. Army before joining the Kendallville department in September 2020.
Custer became more than proficient with a rifle, the weapon of choice for the infantry.
But becoming comfortable with a hand gun?
“The pistol is much harder than the rifle,” Custer said. “It’s a completely different ball game.”
Shooting a rifle with the stock pressed up against your shoulder provides a stable base to shoot from. But a hand gun doesn’t have that kind of stability.
Because the shoulder takes the brunt of the recoil when shooting a rifle, that stable base provides for consistent accuracy from one shot to the next. But firing a hand gun leads to a recoil that’s absorbed by your hand, potentially altering the aim for a subsequent shot.
“Your grip is very important with a hand gun,” Custer said.
Handshoe said Custer is a good student.
“He listens,” she said.
It’s easier to teach someone who is willing to take instruction than someone who considers themself an expert, Handshoe said.
It used to be that the process of shooting was initiated by “pulling” the trigger. Then it evolved into “squeezing” it. Now, shooters are taught to “press” the trigger.
“You have to be precise,” Handshoe said.
Some shooters may slap at the trigger. Some can lose the site picture, which happens when the shooter becomes focussed on where his or her previous shots have gone rather than the target.
Problems can be corrected.
“If it doesn’t work, we try something else,” Handshoe said.
Every shooter is different, with overall strength and size of their hands being factors.
Kendallville police officers have to similar qualifying shoots with their rifles.
But good training is more than just target practice, Waters said.
The department sets up numerous “stress” shoots, which requires officers to shoot under a simulation of real-world conditions, such as hitting the target while finding cover and with their heart rate pushed.
The Kendallville Police Department has an indoor simulator it uses to great advantage. Officers encounter any variety of scenarios and have to react quickly and with due diligence to bystander safety.
One of the shooting training Kendallville officers use involves combining defensive tactics training with shooting.
Officers are paired up with each other — going hands-on — and have to physically fight for 90 seconds.
At the end of that 90 seconds, they race into the simulator room.
“As soon as they hit that doorway, the scenario is happening,” Waters said.
The first step in becoming a proficient shooter is qualifying.
The most important aspect in range work?
“The biggest thing out here is safety,” Handshoe said. “Too many officers get complacent. Treat every firearm as if it’s loaded.”
She said she is fortunate in that she has a good group of men and women to work with.
“You have to take training seriously,” she said. “Our officers are really good at taking it seriously.”
Handshoe said not only is the department increasing training on shooting, but also with emergency vehicle operations and defensive tactics as well.
