KENDALLVILLE — Amy Korus just recently was awarded her education doctorate degree.
But the challenge that faced East Noble’s assistant superintendent Wednesday morning was a different animal altogether.
Korus completed an obstacle/task course as part of a bus rodeo, operating a 30-foot EN bus on the grounds of the corporation’s transportation department.
She had to maneuver the bus through various obstacles, going through proper procedures for a child pick up, parallel park and follow all the steps in making a legal stop at a set of railroad tracks.
“It was way harder than I thought it would be,” Korus said. “I wasn’t this nervous when I defended my (doctoral) dissertation.”
And she did it with an empty bus.
“Imagine 80 screaming kids on there,” Korus said. “It definitely gives you an appreciation for how hard that is.”
Korus was one of many “amateurs” given the opportunity to drive a bus through the course.
But the real competition at Wednesday’s rodeo, organized by East Noble Transportation Director Josh Buhro, involved “professionals,” school bus drivers representing East Noble, Central Noble and West Noble school corporations.
Bus drivers were scored on the following events:
• straight line driving;
• parallel parking;
• student pickup;
• diminishing clearance;
• railroad crossing;
• stop line;
• money stop;
• pre-trip scavenger hunt; and
• a multiple choice test.
Ten drivers from Noble County’s three school corporations had initially signed up to participate, but more showed up the day of the event to take part.
Burho said he hopes the rodeo will grow and become larger next year.
Buhro and East Noble staff had accumulated a treasure trove of gift items for participants, totaling more than $1,300 in gift certificates as well as a table laden with swag donated by various area businesses.
“The outpouring of support from our community has been overwhelming,” Buhro said.
While there was point scoring done on all of the events, Wednesday’s event was focused on a celebration of the art of school bus driving and the completion of another school year.
“Just have fun today,” Buhro told the competitors. “That’s why I’m here. That’s why I hope you’re here, too.”
Along with the outpouring of community donations for door prizes, Buhro expressed his appreciation for all of the EN brass that showed up, including Superintendent Teresa Gremaux, Korus and three school board members.
“I can’t explain what it means for the leadership of the district to take an interest,” Buhro said. “It’s an opportunity for them to show appreciation.”
The appreciation went both ways.
“I think it’s amazing that Josh put this together,” Gremaux said. “It’s a great day for bus drivers to be recognized. I appreciate everything they do.”
Bus driving is an often overlooked part of the overall education picture. But if drivers don’t get the kids to school safely, the kids can’t be educated.
Central Noble Schools Transportation Director Olivia Smith was one of the judges for the event. She brought along one of her regular drivers to compete.
“I’ve never experienced a bus rodeo before,” Smith said. “I really hope she has a lot of fun.”
“Josh did a great job with what he’s got laid out here,” West Noble Schools Transportation Director Brandon Chordas said.
Chordas brought with him a driver-in-training.
“This is perfect for her,” Chordas said.
While fun was the name of the game, having to practice skills is important for drivers. A simple stop to pick up a child involves multiple steps, including getting the yellow flashers going before the stop, checking mirrors for oncoming traffic, putting the bus in neutral and then hitting the parking brake. All of that has to happen before the school bus doors can even be opened.
“There’s a lot that goes into it that a lot of people don’t realize,” Chordas said. “A lot of distractions. Safety is the No. 1 thing.”
That safety will only be enhanced by going through an event like Wednesday’s bus rodeo, where every single step is scored.
“Bus drivers do it so much it becomes automatic,” Buhro said. “We’re always honing our skills. School transportation is one of those things when being 99.99% accurate isn’t good enough. We’re dealing with school children’s safety.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.