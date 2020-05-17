Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.