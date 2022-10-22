KENDALLVILLE — Ghosts, goblins and costumed characters will be out and about in the coming week leading up to Halloween. Most communities have set hours for trick-or-treating and other organizations have planned safe and fun celebrations. Here is the schedule:
Sunday, Oct. 23
Trunk-or-Treat at Carlex-Ligonier: noon to 2 p.m., for both Carlex employees’ families and the whole community. There will be a variety of food trucks, including Lupita’s Food Truck, Party on a Patio, and Loupa’s Chicken (Caribbean style chicken). Guests who bring a donated item for the Humane Shelter will be entered in a 50/50 drawing.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office Halloween and Heroes: walk-through event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the LaGrange County Fairgrounds. Rain date: Oct. 27.
Thursday: Oct. 27
Ligonier Trick-or-Treating: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Zombie Walk: sponsored by P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County and Drug Free Noble County, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Pettit Park, 100 N. Cavin St., Ligonier. Come in any costume for fun, trick-or-treating, face painting and zombies.
Halloween Trunk-or-Treat: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville.
Friday, Oct. 28
Albion S.T.A.R. Team “Scare on the Square”: Trunk-or-Treat, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., West Jefferson Street, north side of the courthouse square. Live Clue game registration is at 5:30 p.m. at the police booth; cost to play is $25. Game begins at 6 p.m. Stop in the Noble County Public Library booth to win tokens, redeemable at the Hogwarts Halloween on Saturday.
Lantern Parade: 6:30 p.m., from the Community Learning Center to downtown Kendallville and returnng to the CLC.
Saturday, Oct. 29
NCPL’s Fifth Annual Hogwarts Halloween: An all-new Hogwarts experience, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Noble County Public Library in Albion. Admission is free and fun for all ages. “Wands at the Ready” magic show is at 10:15 a.m. Visit the Ministry of Magic, Ollivander’s Wand Shop, Honeydukes Sweet Shop, and make potions with Professor Snape. Library staff will be dressed in costumes as favorite characters from the Harry Potter series. Halloween costumes are encouraged but not required.
Kendallville Trick-or-Treat on Main Street: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., historic downtown Kendallville. Visit local merchants and non-profits for trick-or-treating.
Kendallville Trick-or-Treat: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cromwell Annual Parade and Costume Contest: parade lineup, 4:15 p.m. at the former Wysong parking lot; parade begins at 4:30 p.m. and proceeds to the park (or Sparta Township Fire Station, if it’s raining). Costume contest for all ages through adult; prizes will be awarded. Enjoy marshmallow roasting, Halloween games to win gift cards, and concessions by Hillbilly Hotdogs, chips, treats and rinks (cash only.)
Shipshewana Trick-or-Treat: 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31
Albion Trick-or-Treat: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Avilla Trick-or-Treat: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Cromwell Trick-or-Treat: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at homes with the porch light on. Sparta Township Fire Department will serve a chili supper, 4:40 p.m. until gone and Trunk-or-Treat will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cromwell United Methodist Church, Orange and Baker streets.
LaGrange Trick-or-Treat: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wolcottville: Halloween Costume Contest at the Wolcott Mills Elementary building from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., with trick-or-treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wolf Lake Trick-or-Treat: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Treats and costume judging is at 7 p.m. at Noble Township Park.
